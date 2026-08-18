Was The Tender Rigged? Vijay's Office Shift Sparks Political Storm

"Shifting his office is his personal choice. We can't interfere in it. Even we are happy in a way with the chief minister shifting his office, as that building was constructed by Kalaignar Karunanidhi. But an Indian newspaper report says there are irregularities in the tender, which was not floated online either. We seek clarification from the government. You speak about purity in tenders. But news reports say the tender has been invited after works began for the office." Velu said.