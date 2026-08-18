Was The Tender Rigged? Vijay's Office Shift Sparks Political Storm

Vijay’s plan to shift the Chief Minister’s Office faces opposition allegations of tender irregularities.
BJP and DMK leaders have sought clarification over the ₹5.5 crore tender process.
The Tamil Nadu government has denied allegations and defended the proposed temporary office shift.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay faces political backlash over his plan to shift the Chief Minister's Office from Fort St. George to Namakkal Kavingar Maaligai in Chennai.
The state government floated a ₹5.5 crore tender for the relocation, but construction is already underway.
This controversy marks the first corruption allegation against the three-month-old Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government since it assumed power. The 100-day-old administration faces intense scrutiny from opposition parties over alleged procedural lapses in awarding the contract.
Opposition Alleges Tender Irregularities
The Bharatiya Janata Party stated that the ₹5.5 crore tender was released a month after construction commenced. BJP leader CR Kesavan criticised the TVK government's transparency claims.
"In stark contrast to all the tall claims made by the new TVK government about bringing in transparency to the government tender process, a news article by a leading daily today has openly alleged many discrepancies in the tender process in connection with the new chief minister's office for Vijay.
The article states that the tender work is worth about ₹5.5 crores, and that there have been multiple irregularities in the tender process. It has been only 100 days since the TVK government came to power, and already the government is under the scanner." Kesavan said.
DMK MLA EV Velu also reacted to the row.
"Shifting his office is his personal choice. We can't interfere in it. Even we are happy in a way with the chief minister shifting his office, as that building was constructed by Kalaignar Karunanidhi. But an Indian newspaper report says there are irregularities in the tender, which was not floated online either. We seek clarification from the government. You speak about purity in tenders. But news reports say the tender has been invited after works began for the office." Velu said.
Govt Defends Office Shift
Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna refuted the allegations. "The news reports are false." Arjuna said. "The chief minister feels that just like him, everyone else who's working with him should also have a comfortable workspace. His officers and staff are now working in a space that's not even 100 sq ft. That's why we are planning a temporary shift of his office. Our chief minister is naturally down-to-earth and flexible...During campaigns, he'll even be okay with resting in a simple hotel or a van."
Arjuna explained that former chief ministers M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa wanted to establish a new secretariat but could not due to political circumstances.
"We have had the same building for over 100 years. The office hasn't changed in consonance with the change in administration. Hence, we need to update it." Arjuna added.
He assured that the tender process would be transparent. "No benami companies will be used. We will ensure no leakage to the government's treasury." Arjuna said.