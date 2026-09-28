Can't Say Voter Deletions Were Responsible For TVK's Victory Or DMK’s Defeat In TN: Chidambaram

Chidambaram also ruled out holding fresh elections, explaining that the Constitution does not permit re-elections for completed polls. Instead, he outlined key demands to remedy the situation: An immediate halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in other states, the reinstatement of 13.3 crore voter names allegedly deleted across 20 states, particularly in Bihar, Maharashtra, Haryana, and West Bengal, and a return to standard annual revision protocols.