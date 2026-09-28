Delhi Police Verifies 148 BCs, Takes More Than 190 Enforcement Actions During Drive

Verified 148 Bad Characters (BCs).
Initiated over 190 enforcement actions.
Conducted as part of a special police drive.
Delhi Police has verified 148 bad characters while taking more than 190 enforcement actions, including issuing 112 challans for triple riding and wrong-side driving, during a patrolling drive, an official said on Monday.
The police also took action against 25 people under Sections 126 (wrongful restraint) and 170 (Bribery) of the BNS during the drive conducted in outer Delhi on Sunday, they said.
A total of 564 police personnel were deployed for the coordinated exercise. The teams checked 106 parks, 22 vulnerable hotspots and 22 dark hotspots across the district, while 48 motorcycles were used for patrolling, they said.
Two cases of drunken driving were detected and legal action was initiated. Further, the police also took action under sections of the Delhi Excise Act against 71 persons, they said.
The drive was aimed at strengthening police visibility, enhancing preventive policing, maintaining surveillance over vulnerable locations and ensuring a prompt response to suspicious or unlawful activities, officials said.
Special attention was given to parks, dark spots, vulnerable areas and other sensitive public locations, they said.