Prachi Choudhary Battles The Rain To Claim Women's 400m Bronze At Asian Games 2026

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India's Prachi Choudhary won the bronze medal in the women's 400m at the Asian Games 2026, clocking 53.21 seconds in a wet and challenging final. Running through testing rainy conditions that she expertly navigated, Prachi held her position firmly in a high-caliber field to secure a brilliant podium finish. Bahrain's Salwa Naser took the gold with a Games-record time of 49.20 seconds, while Iran's Zahra Zarei Manoujan claimed silver. Proving her individual prowess alongside her renowned relay capabilities, Prachi's hard-earned bronze marked a proud milestone for Indian athletics.