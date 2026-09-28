Prachi Choudhary Battles The Rain To Claim Women's 400m Bronze At Asian Games 2026

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 28 September 2026 5:11 pm

India's Prachi Choudhary won the bronze medal in the women's 400m at the Asian Games 2026, clocking 53.21 seconds in a wet and challenging final. Running through testing rainy conditions that she expertly navigated, Prachi held her position firmly in a high-caliber field to secure a brilliant podium finish. Bahrain's Salwa Naser took the gold with a Games-record time of 49.20 seconds, while Iran's Zahra Zarei Manoujan claimed silver. Proving her individual prowess alongside her renowned relay capabilities, Prachi's hard-earned bronze marked a proud milestone for Indian athletics.