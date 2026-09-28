Prachi Choudhary Battles The Rain To Claim Women's 400m Bronze At Asian Games 2026

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India's Prachi Choudhary won the bronze medal in the women's 400m at the Asian Games 2026, clocking 53.21 seconds in a wet and challenging final. Running through testing rainy conditions that she expertly navigated, Prachi held her position firmly in a high-caliber field to secure a brilliant podium finish. Bahrain's Salwa Naser took the gold with a Games-record time of 49.20 seconds, while Iran's Zahra Zarei Manoujan claimed silver. Proving her individual prowess alongside her renowned relay capabilities, Prachi's hard-earned bronze marked a proud milestone for Indian athletics.

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India at Asian games women's 400m Prachi Choudhary
Bronze medallist India's Prachi Choudhary poses for photographers during the medal ceremony for the women's 400m final event at the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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India at Asian games womens 400m Prachi Choudhary bronze medal
India's bronze medalist Prachi poses on the podium during the medal ceremony in the women's 100m final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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India at Asian games womens 400m Prachi Choudhary mdedal ceremony
Gold medalist Baharin's Salwa Naser, center, flanked by Iran's silver medalist Zahra Zarei Manoujan and bronze medalist India's Prachi poses on the podium during the medal ceremony in the women's 100m final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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India at Asian games 2026 womens 400m Prachi Choudhary
India's Prachi Choudhary celebrates after winning bronze medal in the women's 400m final race during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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India at Asian games womens 400m race Prachi Choudhary
India's Prachi reacts after competing in the women's 400-meters heats at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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India at Asian games womens 400m Prachi Choudhary
India's Prachi Choudhary, front, celebrates after winning bronze medal in the women's 400m final race during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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India at Asian games womens 400m Prachi Choudhary-
India's Prachi Choudhary, right, celebrates after finishing third in the women's 400m final race during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. Compatriot Kiran Pahal, second left, is also seen. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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India at Asian games womens 400m race final Prachi Choudhary-
India's Prachi competes in the women's 400-meter final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

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