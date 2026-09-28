Indian Coast Guard Rescues 23 Crew, Saves Chemical Tanker From Capsizing

The Indian Coast Guard rescued 23 crew members from the unstable tanker MT Seagull 9 off Paradip, Odisha.
The tanker was carrying 9,000 MT of palm oil when it issued a distress call.
A specialist team used submersible pumps and sealed damaged sea-pipelines to stabilise the vessel.
The Indian Coast Guard on Monday rescued 23 crew members from an unstable chemical tanker carrying 9,000 tonnes of palm oil after the vessel issued a distress call off Paradip, Odisha.
The operation was launched after the Coast Guard received a critical alert from MT Seagull 9, which was reportedly tilting after sustaining damage at sea. ICGS Vishwast responded to the distress call and deployed a specialist Damage Control Team to prevent the vessel from becoming further unstable.
“Following a critical distress call from MT Seagull 9 off #Paradip, #ICGS Vishwast launched a swift & decisive operation to rescue the unstable chemical tanker carrying 9,000 MT palm oil & 23 crew members,” the Indian Coast Guard said in a post on X.
The specialist team boarded the tanker and worked to control the flooding. Coast Guard personnel used submersible pumps to de-flood the ballast tanks and sealed damaged sea-pipelines as part of efforts to stabilise the vessel.
The operation also involved measures to monitor and contain any possible marine pollution. An ICG Pollution Control Vessel and an Offshore Patrol Vessel were diverted to the location to strengthen the response and maintain surveillance around the tanker.
An ICG Dornier aircraft conducted aerial monitoring and found that a minor palm-oil sheen reported on the sea surface had completely dissipated.
After the vessel was stabilised, it was placed safely under tow and taken towards Paradip.
“The ship is now safely under tow towards Paradip. ICG units remain on active sentinel watch—ensuring safety and protecting our oceans 24/7,” the Coast Guard said.
The Indian Coast Guard is responsible for maritime law enforcement, protection of offshore assets and sea lanes, responding to emergencies at sea and tackling marine pollution. It also undertakes search-and-rescue operations and provides humanitarian assistance during maritime emergencies.
The Paradip operation is the latest in a series of rescue missions carried out by the force involving vessels in distress.
On September 11, the Coast Guard evacuated 21 crew members after merchant vessel MV KMAX EMPEROR collided with MV TRUE MARINER near the outer anchorage at Kandla in Gujarat.
In June, the Coast Guard also rescued all six crew members of the Indian fishing boat Manju Matha after the vessel suffered severe flooding and hull damage in rough seas.
The fishing boat was located around 33 nautical miles off the Surathkal coast of Karnataka after the Coast Guard received a distress call reporting that the six crew members were at imminent risk.
ICG ship Sachet responded to the emergency and used remote-operated lifebuoys designed for use in difficult sea conditions to assist in the rescue.
The latest operation off Paradip involved both emergency stabilisation and pollution monitoring as Coast Guard units worked to secure the tanker and ensure the safety of its crew.