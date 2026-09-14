Oman Tanker Attack: Indian Seafarer Missing, 13 Crew Members Rescued From MT El Gaia

An Indian seafarer remains missing after Panama-flagged oil tanker MT El Gaia was attacked off the coast of Oman on Sunday, with 13 of the 14 Indian crew members rescued, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. The Indian Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the search and coordinating with Omani authorities, while the MEA has condemned the attack and called the targeting of commercial shipping and seafarers unacceptable.