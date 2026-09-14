Oman Tanker Attack: Indian Seafarer Missing, 13 Crew Members Rescued From MT El Gaia

One Indian seafarer remains missing after MT El Gaia was attacked off the coast of Oman.
13 of the 14 Indian crew members aboard the Panama-flagged tanker were rescued and shifted ashore.
MEA condemned the attack and called for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy in the region.
An Indian seafarer remains missing after Panama-flagged oil tanker MT El Gaia was attacked off the coast of Oman on Sunday, with 13 of the 14 Indian crew members rescued, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. The Indian Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the search and coordinating with Omani authorities, while the MEA has condemned the attack and called the targeting of commercial shipping and seafarers unacceptable.
“We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel MT El Gaia off the coast of Oman earlier today. Of the 14 Indian crew onboard, 13 Indians have been rescued so far,” the MEA said in a statement on Sunday.
The MEA said search and rescue operations for the missing Indian national were continuing, with the Indian Embassy in Oman closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Omani authorities.
13 Indian Crew Members Rescued
The 13 rescued Indian crew members were shifted ashore safely, while Omani authorities continued efforts to locate the missing seafarer.
The MEA thanked the Omani authorities for their support in rescuing the Indian nationals. The ministry did not provide further details about the missing seafarer.
The New Indian Express reported that the MEA described the targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers, civilians and civilian infrastructure in the region as “unacceptable”.
The MEA has not identified those responsible for the attack.
India Calls Attack On Shipping Unacceptable
India also called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions in the region and urged countries to pursue dialogue and diplomacy.
“We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions and pursuance of dialogue and diplomacy to bring peace to the region,” the MEA said.
The Indian Express also reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed a “Seafarers' Emergency Support Network” at the BRICS Summit a day before the attack, aimed at safeguarding mariners facing security risks linked to regional conflicts.