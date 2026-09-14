Manipur: Four Killed, Six-Year-Old Injured In Two Separate Attacks In Tamenglong

Four people, including a couple, were killed and a six-year-old child injured in two separate shooting incidents in Tamenglong district.
The first attack occurred in Tollen village, while two more people were killed in Longpi about 10 hours later.
No group has claimed responsibility, with security agencies investigating the attacks amid continued ethnic tensions in Manipur.
Four people, including a couple, were killed and a six-year-old child was injured in two separate shooting incidents in Manipur’s Tamenglong district on Sunday, police and officials said. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far, while security agencies are investigating the killings.
The first attack took place around 5.30 am at Tollen village, where 46-year-old Lhingzangai Singsit was shot dead on the spot. Her husband, Seineh Singsit, sustained bullet injuries and later died while being taken to Silchar Medical College in Assam. A six-year-old child injured in the attack was also taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh condemned the killings, calling the attacks on civilians unacceptable.
“Such cowardly acts of violence against innocent civilians are unacceptable and have no place in our society,” the Chief Minister’s Office said, expressing condolences to the families of the victims.
Second Shooting Leaves Two Dead In Longpi
Around 10 hours after the Tollen attack, two more people were shot dead in Longpi village, around 30 km west of the Nungba police station, at about 3 pm.
Police said a man and a woman were killed in the attack. Due to the non-motorable road conditions, police personnel could not immediately reach the village.
“We will conduct a spot enquiry on Monday morning,” Nungba police said.
The Western Village Volunteers (WVV), a Kuki group, identified the deceased as Jilie Singson and Reol Gangte. The group alleged that cadres belonging to factions of the NSCN-IM and ZUF-K were behind the attack.
The WVV further claimed that the attackers moved towards the village centre after the killings but were confronted and forced to retreat following an exchange of gunfire with village volunteers.
Village Authority Warns Against Communal Tension
The Kaimai village authority condemned the Tollen attack as a “deliberate and malicious attempt to create disharmony, suspicion and division between different communities”. It called for a thorough and impartial investigation to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.
The Longpi attack also came on September 13, observed as “Black Day” by Kukis to remember victims of ethnic violence during the Kuki-Naga conflict in Manipur in the 1990s.
With the two attacks occurring within hours of each other, authorities are investigating the incidents amid continued ethnic tensions in the state.