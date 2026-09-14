Pennsylvania Measles Outbreak: Third Death Reported As Cases Reach 676

Pennsylvania has reported its third measles-related death this year as confirmed infections in the state reach 676 across 37 counties.
A 40-year-old Jefferson County woman died from measles-related complications, while 124 people have required hospitalisation.
The death count differs from federal CDC data, which lists no US deaths in 2026 with measles as the primary cause.
A 40-year-old Pennsylvania woman has died from complications associated with measles, marking the state’s third measles-related death this year, local authorities said on Sunday according to a Fox News report. The latest death comes as the state reports 676 confirmed measles infections across 37 counties.
The woman, a resident of Jefferson County, died Saturday, county Coroner Greg Furlong said in a Facebook post. Authorities have not released her identity or confirmed whether she was vaccinated.
According to state public health data through September 11 cited by the report, 124 people infected with measles have required hospitalisation. Only four of the confirmed cases were reported among vaccinated individuals.
Two Infants Previously Died From Measles-Related Complications
Pennsylvania’s two previous measles-related deaths were reported in August and involved infants who were too young for routine measles vaccination. The CDC recommends the first measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine dose at 12-15 months of age.
Lancaster County officials attributed the death of a six-week-old girl to measles after she contracted the virus while also suffering from a fatal genetic condition, according to The Associated Press.
In a separate case, an infant boy died after suffering a ruptured spleen, with health authorities citing measles as a contributing factor, the report said.
State, Federal Data Show Different Death Counts
The latest death has also highlighted a continuing difference between Pennsylvania and federal health data.
While Pennsylvania authorities have linked three deaths to measles-related complications this year, CDC data lists zero official US deaths in 2026 with measles recorded as the primary cause.
The difference reflects how state and federal agencies classify and report deaths involving measles, adding to tensions between Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration and federal health authorities.
The outbreak has now spread across 37 Pennsylvania counties, with hundreds of cases reported and more than 100 patients requiring hospital care.