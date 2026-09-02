Tyler Robinson Pleads Not Guilty As Charlie Kirk Case Heads To Trial

Tyler Robinson has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and six other charges in Charlie Kirk’s killing
A Utah judge ruled the case can proceed to trial on the aggravated murder charge
The ruling leaves the death penalty possible if Robinson is convicted and capital sentencing requirements are met
A 23-year-old Utah man accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and six other charges, as a judge cleared the way for prosecutors to pursue the death penalty at trial.
Tyler Robinson appeared in court in Provo on Tuesday, where he denied the charges stemming from the shooting of Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Kirk, 31, was shot in the neck while speaking at a campus event.
Robinson's defence had sought to keep the death penalty off the table. Prosecutors argued that aggravating circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the fact that Robinson allegedly fired into a crowd in the presence of children, justified treating the case as a capital offence, according to the BBC.
Judge Clears Way For Death Penalty
The judge ruled there was sufficient evidence for Robinson to stand trial on the aggravated murder charge. Under Utah law, that charge can carry the death penalty if a defendant is convicted and the relevant aggravating circumstances are established.
Kirk, the co-founder of conservative youth organisation Turning Point USA, had become a prominent figure in US conservative politics and was a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump. His killing triggered widespread political reaction across the United States.
Case Moves Towards Trial
Robinson's case will now move towards trial, where prosecutors will seek to prove both the murder allegations and the circumstances required for a capital sentence. His plea means the charges remain contested, and any decision on guilt or punishment will ultimately be made through the judicial process.
The case has drawn particular attention because of Kirk's political prominence and the circumstances of the shooting at a public university event. The death-penalty question is expected to remain a central issue as the proceedings continue.