Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Makes First Court Appearance Amid Media Access

Judge Tony Graf has already acknowledged the “extraordinary” attention surrounding the case. According to AP, he previously closed an October hearing where lawyers discussed clothing and security protocols for Robinson. Following that session, Graf ruled that Robinson may appear in street clothes during pretrial hearings but must remain physically restrained for security reasons. He also barred the media from photographing or filming Robinson’s shackles, after defence lawyers said widespread images of him in restraints or jail clothing could prejudice prospective jurors.