Sydney Thunder Vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming, WBBL 2025: ST-W Beat BH-W In Battle Of Bottom-Sided Teams

The Sydney Thunders, led by Phoebe Litchfield, handed an 8th consecutive defeat to the Brisbane Heat in match number 35 of the Women's Big Bash League 2025 season at the Drummoyne Oval.
It was a contest between two bottom-sided teams in the WBBL points table and the Thunders completed an easy victory over Brisbane.
Brisbane Heat captain Charli Knott had won the toss and elected to bowl first.
After a poor start from Georgia Voll (21 off 20) and Tahlia Wilson (3 off 4), skipper Phoebe Litchfield starred with her 61 off 43.
Following her departure, Syndey suffered a dramatic middle-order collapse with Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd and Lucy Finn sharing just 11 runs between them.
It was only because of Laura Harris (13 off 6) and Emily Arlott's (26 off 19) strong finish that the Thunders were able to post 153 runs on the board.
In the 2nd innings, Brisbane Heat were pushed back after losing 4 wickets at a score of just 30 runs within 8.1 overs.
Sianna Ginger (28 off 24), Annie O'Neil (33 off 21) and Mikayla Wrigley tried their best but they could only get their team's total to 130 runs.
Phoebe Litchfield was adjudged player of the match as the Sydney Thunders remained 7th after winning only their 3rd match.
Sydney Thunder Vs Brisbane Heat, WBBL 2025: Playing XIs
Brisbane Heat Women (Playing XI): Charli Knott(c), Lucinda Bourke, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Georgia Redmayne(w), Sianna Ginger, Chinelle Henry, Mikayla Wrigley, Annie O Neil, Lucy Hamilton, Sarah Glenn, Lily Bassingthwaighte
Sydney Thunder Women (Playing XI): Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson(w), Phoebe Litchfield(c), Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Lucy Finn, Laura Harris, Emily Arlott, Taneale Peschel, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates
Sydney Thunder Vs Brisbane Heat, WBBL 2025: Live Streaming
The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.