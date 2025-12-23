Senegal Vs Botswana Live Streaming, AFCON 2025: When, Where To Watch SEN Vs BOT In Africa Cup of Nations?

AFCON 2025-26: Catch all the info related to streaming, broadcast, venue and kick-off details for the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 group D match between Senegal & Botswana

Senegal El Hadji Malick Diouf
El Hadji Malick Diouf in action for Senegal against England. Photo: File
  • Senegal take on Botswana in the AFCON 2025 Group D match

  • The match will take place at the Ibn Batouta Stadium

  • Live streaming and H2H details listed below

The Senegal national football team will go head-to-head against Botswana in the African Cup of Nations 2025 match at the at Ibn Batouta Stadium on Tuesday, December 23. The Lions of Teranga were last seen in action against Brazil in a friendly where they suffered a defeat.

As for Botswana, their underdog stature could help them against Senegal. They have never encountered a victory against this opposition but with AFCON, anything could be possible.

Kick-off:

  • Location: Tangier, Morocco

  • Stadium: Grand Stadium Tangier

  • Date: Tuesday, December 23

  • Kick-off Time: 8:30 p.m. IST

Head-to-Head

  • Total matches: 02

  • Senegal won: 02

  • Botswana won: 00

  • Draws: 00

Senegal Vs Botswana, AFCON 2025-26: Live Streaming

When and where will Senegal vs Botswana be played in AFCON 2025?

The Africa Cup of Nations match, Senegal vs Botswana, will be played at the Ibn Batouta Stadium, Morocco. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM IST on December 23.

Where to watch the live streaming and telecast of Senegal vs Botswana in AFCON 2025?

The Senegal vs Botswana, Africa Cup of Nations 2025 match will be live streamed in India on Fancode app and website.

Senegal Vs Botswana, AFCON 2025-26: Squads

Senegal squad

  • Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (Al Ahli), Yehvann Diouf (Nice), Mory Diaw (Le Havre)

  • Defenders: Ilay Camara (Anderlecht), Krépin Diatta (AS Monaco), Antoine Mendy (Nice), Kalidou Koulibaly (Al Hilal), Abdoulaye Sek (Maccabi Haifa), Moussa Niakhate (Lyon), Mamadou Sarr (Strasbourg), El-Hadji Malick Diouf (West Ham), Ismail Jakobs (Galatasaray)

  • Midfielders: Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Habib Diarra (Sunderland), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham), Pape Alassane Gueye (Villarreal), Lamine Camara (AS Monaco), Pathe Ciss (Rayo Vallecano)

  • Forwards: Sadio Mane (Al Nassr), Iliman Ndiaye (Everton), Nicolas Jackson (Bayern Munich), Habib Diallo (Metz), Boulaye Dia (Lazio), Cheikh T Sabaly (Metz), Assane Diao (Como), Ibrahim Mbaye (PSG), Cherif Ndiaye (Samsunspor), Ismaila Sarr (Crystal Palace)

Botswana squad

  • Goalkeepers: Lesenya Malapela (Orapa United), Keoagile Kgosipula (Orapa United), Goitseone Phoko (Jwaneng Galaxy), Kabelo Dambe (Township Rollers)

  • Defenders: Alford Velaphi (Gaborone United), Mothusi Johnson (Gaborone United), Mosha Gaolaolwe (Township Rollers), Thatayaone Ditlhokwe (Al Ittihad), Shanganani Ngandane (Mochudi Centre Chiefs), Chicco Molefe (Jwaneng Galaxy), Thabo Leinanyane (Jwaneng Galaxy), Tebogo Kopelang (Jwaneng Galaxy)

  • Midfielders: Godiraone Modingwane (BDF XI), Olebogeng Ramotse (Jwaneng Galaxy), Gape Mohutsiwa (McOran), Omphile Vissagie (Township Rollers), Gilbert Baruti (Mochudi Centre Chiefs), Mothusi Cooper (Township Rollers), Lebogang Ditsile (Gaborone United), Thabo Maponda (Gaborone United), Monty Enosa (Mochudi Centre Chiefs), Roketso Majafi (Orapa United), Omphile Ramoagi (Gaborone United)

  • Forwards: Omaatla Kebatho (Jwaneng Galaxy), Kabelo Seakanyeng (MAS Fes), Thabang Sesinyi (Jwaneng Galaxy), Tumisang Orebonye (Wydad AC), Segolame Boye (SA Flamingoes), Eric Ookame (Orapa United), Thabang Balatlheng (Township Rollers), Losika Ratshukudu (Ubuntu FC / South Africa), Thatayaone Kgamanyane (Gaborone United)

