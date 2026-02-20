Morocco Court Jails 19 Senegalese, French Fans Over AFCON 2025 Final Pitch Invasion

Moroccan court sentences 18 Senegalese nationals and a French citizen for hoooliganism during AFCON 2025 final
11 receive one-year jail terms and fines, with others handed shorter sentences
Prosecutors cite stadium damage exceeding USD 476,000 and disruption to the match
A Moroccan court has sentenced 19 football fans to prison terms of up to one year over hooliganism that marred the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 final between Morocco and Senegal.
The defendants – 18 Senegalese nationals and one French citizen – were found guilty of multiple offences after a hearing lasting more than five hours on Thursday. They had been arrested after the final on January 18 and were in custody for over a month.
The half dozen charges brought against them include damaging sporting facilities and committing violence during a sporting event.
Prison Terms, Fines With Appeals Planned
According to lawyer Naima El Guellaf, 11 defendants received one-year prison sentences and fines of USD 550. Four were handed six-month sentences and fined USD 218, while the remaining four were sentenced to three months and fined USD 130.
One defendant reportedly fainted after hearing the verdict, while others refused to stand when ordered to enter the holding cells. Family members present insisted that their relatives were innocent, as per media reports.
The public prosecutor had asked for maximum penalties, arguing the fans disrupted the match and caused damage of more than USD 476,719.
Defence lawyers argued that there were insufficient grounds for conviction. Diplomats from Senegal and France were present during the hearing, and the attorneys confirmed that they will challenge the ruling.
AFCON 2025’s Chaotic Final
The root cause of the issue was a late penalty that was awarded to Morocco in stoppage time during the Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal. Senegalese players walked off the pitch in protest against the decision.
Angry supporters threw chairs onto the field and clashed with stewards before police intervened. Outraged fans also attempted to storm the pitch in Rabat.
Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy eventually saved the penalty from Brahim Diaz, and Pape Gueye’s extra-time effort sealed a 1-0 win for the visitors.
However, the shameful scenes towards the end resulted in CAF imposing USD 1 million fines and bans on both Senegal and Morocco. Morocco has announced plans to appeal, terming the punishment disproportionate.
