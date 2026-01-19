AFCON 2025: Sadio Mane Shows Leadership, Calls Back Senegal Teammates In Chaotic Final Win Over Morocco

Sadio Mane intervened during the AFCON 2025 final, rallying Senegal’s players from the dressing room
There was a 14-minute delay in match after crowd trouble and bench confrontations
Edouard Mendy saved a late Moroccan penalty before Pape Gueye struck the extra-time winner
Sadio Mane may not have found the scoresheet, but the Senegal forward emerged as the hero in the Lions of Teranga’s dramatic Africa Cup of Nations final win over hosts Morocco on Sunday.
The AFCON 2025 final was on the brink of abandonment after controversy surrounding a penalty awarded late in stoppage time. However, it was Mane’s intervention – calling his teammates back from the dressing room – that ultimately paved the way for Senegal’s title win.
“We knew that today it was important to win this trophy,” said teammate Lamine Camara. “We all had it in our hearts to win it thanks to Sadio, and we saw what he did today, it’s just incredible.”
Mane Calls Team Back After AFCON Final Chaos
The final was plunged into chaos late in stoppage time when a controversial penalty was awarded to Morocco. This came minutes after Senegal had what appeared to be a legitimate goal ruled out at the other end without a VAR review.
Furious Senegalese supporters attempted to storm the pitch, forcing stewards and later police to form a long defensive line. On the touchline, several Senegal players reacted angrily to comments from Moroccan substitutes, triggering a melee between the two benches.
Meanwhile, fighting continued at the opposite end of the stadium, where police were working to restrain the supporters.
With the disorder continuing, Senegal coach Pape Thiaw instructed his players to come off the pitch. Amid the 14-minute delay, there were fears that the final could be abandoned before the penalty was taken.
A few senior Senegalese players remained on the pitch in the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah. Among those was former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane, who was Senegal’s stand-in captain.
Veteran French coach Claude Le Roy, who spoke to Mane on the touchline, reportedly advised the two-time African Footballer of the Year that it would be better for Senegal to return and finish the match.
Mane agreed, and took charge.
Mane Issues Dressing Room Rallying Cry
Camara later revealed how Mane stormed into the dressing room during the 14-minute delay and demanded that the players return to the field.
“We were in the locker room,” Camara said. “He was the only one who came in shouting, shouting at us to get out there and finish the match. And well, in the end, he was right.
“We went out, we listened to him because if Sadio talks, everyone listens. We listened to him, and in the end it went well for us.”
Senegal returned to the pitch, and Edouard Mendy delivered instantly. The Al-Ahli goalkeeper comfortably saved Brahim Diaz’s weak Panenka penalty, sending the match into extra time.
Senegal Seal AFCON Title In Extra Time
In the fourth minute of extra time, Pape Gueye unleashed a powerful strike into the top-right corner, beating goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. That goal proved to be the winner.
“What we felt was a bit of injustice,” Gueye said. “Before, we thought we should have had a goal and the referee didn’t go to VAR. Sadio told us to come back on and we remobilised.
“Edouard then made the save, we stayed focused, got the goal and won the game.”
Throughout the contest, Senegal had looked most dangerous when Mane was on the ball. The 33-year-old was a constant menace, drawing multiple defenders and creating chances for teammates. This forced Moroccan head coach Walid Regragui to commit numbers just to halt his progress before half-time.
Mane’s AFCON Farewell
Mane captained Senegal in the final in the absence of Kalidou Koulibaly. The latter was suspended and missed his second AFCON final following Senegal’s defeat to Algeria in 2019.
After scoring the semi-final winner against Egypt, Mane said that this tournament would be his last Africa Cup of Nations. He has now played in six editions and lifted the trophy twice. Coach Pape Thiaw has already urged him to reconsider retirement from international tournaments.
The Senegal fans who celebrated wildly inside the 69,500-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium when Mane lifted the trophy. Back in Dakar, there were fireworks and horns as people of all ages danced in the streets, draped in national colours.
President Bassirou Diomaye Faye declared Monday as a public holiday.
