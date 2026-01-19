AFCON 2025 Final: Sadio Mane Admits Senegal Would Have Been 'Crazy' Not To End Walk-Off Against Morocco

Sadio Mane accepts sticking to the decision of walking off would have been "crazy"
Mane called the development of the possibility that the game might be abandoned as "shame and sad"
Mane's reaction came after Senegal defeated Morocco in the AFCON 2025 final
Sadio Mane said it would have been "crazy" for Senegal to continue their walk-off protest during the closing stages of their Africa Cup of Nations final win over Morocco.
Sunday's showpiece match at Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah descended into chaos when Morocco were awarded a penalty in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time.
El Hadji Malick Diouf was adjudged to have dragged down Brahim Diaz in the box, just minutes after Ismaila Sarr's goal at the other end was ruled out for a foul on Achraf Hakimi.
Incensed by the decision, Senegal boss Pape Thiaw ushered his players off the field, with play resuming 15 minutes later after captain Mane encouraged his team to return.
Diaz's attempted Panenka was saved by Edouard Mendy, with Pape Gueye's extra-time stunner helping seal a 1-0 triumph and Senegal's second ever AFCON title.
"It would have been a shame and sad to see this kind of scenario happen," Mane told reporters about the possibility that the game might be abandoned.
"Just imagine for a second going into the locker rooms and the football match stopping there.
"I think that would convey a negative image of our football. I think Africa today does not deserve that.
"African football has evolved in an incredible way and the proof is that it is followed all over the world.
"So, on my side, I did what I had to do. I think it would be crazy not to play this game because, what, the referee gave a penalty, and we go out of the game?
"I think that would be the worst thing, especially in African football. I'd rather lose than have this kind of thing happen to our football."
Senegal have now won their last two AFCON finals after losing their first two (2002 and 2019), and their route to the showpiece match was spearheaded by Mane.
With his winning goal in the semi-final against Egypt, Mane became the ninth player to score more than 10 goals (11) at AFCON.
Only Cameroon's Samuel Eto'o (18), Ivory Coast's Laurent Pokou (14), Nigeria's Rashidi Yekini (14) and Egypt's Hassan El-Shazly (12) have ever scored more in the competition.
He also created the most chances (19) at this edition of AFCON, with all of them coming from open play. Indeed, it's the most chances created from open play on record (since 2010) in a single edition by a player.
But at the age of 33 and with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, Mane confirmed that he would not be taking part in the next AFCON in two years' time.
"My last AFCON? Yes, I think I said it, it's just the repetition. The AFCON with me is a different story," Mane added.
"Me, if all goes well, God willing, I'll stop here. I think the succession is assured, they will do the job, I will be their 12th man."