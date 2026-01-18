Senegal Vs Morocco Live Streaming, AFCON 2025: Where To Watch SEN Vs MOR Final, H2H Record - All You Need To Know

Senegal will lock horns against hosts Morocco in the final of AFCON 2025-26 at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah on Monday (IST). Check for the H2H, streaming info and much more

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Senegal vs Egypt Africa Cup of Nations semifinal soccer-Sadio Mane
Senegal's Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Africa Cup of Nations semifinal soccer match between Senegal and Egypt, in Tangier, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Summary
Summary of this article

  • SEN take on MOR in the 2025 AFCON final on Monday (IST)

  • Sadio Mane's side will look to clinch only their 2nd AFCON title

  • Morocco will be backed by their home support in Rabat

The Senegal national football team will look to clinch the AFCON 2025 title when they go up against home favourites, Morocco at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah on Sunday, January 18 (Monday, January 19 IST).

The Lions of Teranga come into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 win over Egypt in the semi-final. Sadio Mane and co defeated the Pharaohs as they look to continue their upward trend and bring the trophy home.

As for Morocco, they defeated Nigeria on penalties but the home support will give them added boost in the final. The Atlas Lions are 90 minutes away from clinching their second AFCON title but it won't be easy, given the pressure from the home fans.

Head-to-Head

  • Total matches: 31

  • Senegal won: 7

  • Morocco won: 18

  • Draws: 6

Senegal vs Morocco, AFCON 2025-26 Final: Live Streaming Details

When And Where Is Senegal vs Morocco, AFCON 2025-26 Final Be Played?

The Senegal vs Morocco, AFCON 2025-26 Final will be played on Monday, January 19, 2026, with kick off scheduled at 12:30 am IST at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat.

When And Where To Watch Senegal vs Morocco, AFCON 2025-26 Final Match?

The Senegal vs Morocco, AFCON 2025-26 Final will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on television in India.

Senegal vs Morocco, AFCON 2025-26 Final: Squads

Senegal:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (Al Ahli), Yehvann Diouf (Nice), Mory Diaw (Le Havre)

Defenders: Ilay Camara (Anderlecht), Krépin Diatta (AS Monaco), Antoine Mendy (Nice), Kalidou Koulibaly (Al Hilal), Abdoulaye Sek (Maccabi Haifa), Moussa Niakhate (Lyon), Mamadou Sarr (Strasbourg), El-Hadji Malick Diouf (West Ham), Ismail Jakobs (Galatasaray)

Midfielders: Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Habib Diarra (Sunderland), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham), Pape Alassane Gueye (Villarreal), Lamine Camara (AS Monaco), Pathe Ciss (Rayo Vallecano)

Forwards: Sadio Mane (Al Nassr), Iliman Ndiaye (Everton), Nicolas Jackson (Bayern Munich), Habib Diallo (Metz), Boulaye Dia (Lazio), Cheikh T Sabaly (Metz), Assane Diao (Como), Ibrahim Mbaye (PSG), Cherif Ndiaye (Samsunspor), Ismaila Sarr (Crystal Palace)

Morocco:

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Al-Hilal / Saudi Arabia), Munir El Kajoui (RS Berkane), El Mehdi Al Harrar (Raja CA)

Defenders : Achraf Hakimi (PSG), Mohamed Chibi (Pyramids FC / Egypt), Jawad El Yamiq (Al-Najma SC / Saudi Arabia), Roman Saïss (Al-Sadd SC / Qatar), Abdelhamid Aït Boudlal (Amiens SC / Ligue 2), Nayef Aguerd (Olympique de Marseille), Adam Masina (Torino FC / Italy), Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United / England), Anass Salah-Eddine (PSV Eindhoven / Netherlands)

Midfielders: Oussama Targhalline (Feyenoord Rotterdam/Netherlands), Sofyan Amrabat (Betis Sevilla/Spain), Ismael Saibari (PSV Eindhoven/Netherlands), Neil El Aynaoui (AS Roma/Italy), Bilal El Khannouss (VfB Stuttgart/Germany), Azzedine Ounahi (Girona FC/Spain)

Forwards : Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid / Spain), Ilias Akhomach (Villarreal CF / Spain), Chemsdine Talbi (Sunderland AFC / England), Youssef En-Nesyri (Fenerbahce), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiakos / Greece), Soufiane Rahimi (Al-Ain / United Arab Emirates), Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Betis Seville / Spain), Eliesse Ben Seghir (Monaco)

