Senegal Vs Egypt LIVE Score, AFCON 2025 Semi-Final: Lions Of Teranga Battle Pharaohs For Final Spot

Senegal vs Egypt LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Live Streaming Details
The AFCON 2025 semi-final matches, including Senegal vs Egypt, will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. There will be no television broadcast of the match in the country. Read our detailed SEN vs EGY live-streaming guide.
Senegal vs Egypt LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Match Details
Fixture: Senegal vs Egypt
Series: Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 semi-final
Venue: Ibn Batoutata Stadium (Tangier Grand Stadium), Tangier
Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Time: 10:30 PM IST
Senegal vs Egypt LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Welcome!
Hello, football fans! This is the beginning of our live blog covering the first semi-final of AFCON 2025, with Senegal facing Egypt. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.