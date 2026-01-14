Senegal Vs Egypt LIVE Score, AFCON 2025 Semi-Final: Lions Of Teranga Battle Pharaohs For Final Spot

Senegal vs Egypt Live Score, AFCON 2025 Semi-Final: Follow the play-by-play updates from the SEN vs EGY semi-final match at Tangier Grand Stadium on January 14, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Senegal vs Egypt live score AFCON 2025 semifinal CAF Africa Cup of Nations
Seengal vs Egypt Live Score, AFCON 2025 Semi-Final: Sadio Mane vs Mohamed Salah. | Photos: AP
Welcome to the live coverage of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 semi-final match between Senegal and Egypt at the Tangier Grand Stadium on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. This clash is a repeat of the 2021 AFCON final, and former Liverpool teammates Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will be key in this battle of the two African giants. The Lions of Teranga will be aiming for back-to-back finals, while the Pharaohs will be looking to avenge their heartbreak. Follow the Senegal vs Egypt AFCON 2025 semi-final live scores and updates right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Senegal vs Egypt LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Live Streaming Details

The AFCON 2025 semi-final matches, including Senegal vs Egypt, will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. There will be no television broadcast of the match in the country. Read our detailed SEN vs EGY live-streaming guide.

Senegal vs Egypt LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Match Details

  • Fixture: Senegal vs Egypt

  • Series: Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 semi-final

  • Venue: Ibn Batoutata Stadium (Tangier Grand Stadium), Tangier

  • Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

  • Time: 10:30 PM IST

Senegal vs Egypt LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! This is the beginning of our live blog covering the first semi-final of AFCON 2025, with Senegal facing Egypt. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
