Offside Rule Change Explained: What Is Arsene Wenger’s Controversial New Law Cleared For Trial

IFAB has approved a trial of Arsene Wenger’s proposed offside rule change from next season
The ‘daylight’ rule means attackers are onside if any playable body part is level with the last defender
Offside would only be given where there is a clear gap between attacker and defender
The offside law is one of the cornerstones of a football match, but it’s all set to change drastically from next season. Changes to the offside law, proposed by Arsene Wenger, have been cleared by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to be trialled in the Canadian Premier League (CPL).
The offside rule change – dubbed the ‘daylight’ rule – will mean a drastic change in how a player is adjudged offside. Former Arsenal manager Wenger, now FIFA’s chief of global football development, has pushed for the reform since joining FIFA in November 2019.
Wenger’s justification for pushing for these changes is to remove the microscopic calls that have dominated offside decisions in the VAR era. With the changes up for a global rollout if the CPL trial succeeds, let’s take a look at what Wenger’s ‘daylight’ offside rule is.
What is Wenger’s ‘Daylight’ Offside Rule?
Under current regulations, a player is adjudged to be offside if any playable part of their body is beyond the last defender at the moment the ball is passed. This has led to literal hair-splitting while taking offside calls in the era of semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) and VAR.
Wenger’s ‘daylight’ rule reverses that interpretation – if any playable part of the body is on the same line as the last defender, then the player is not offside. To be adjudged offside, there needs to be a clear gap or “daylight” between the attacker and the last defender.
“In case of doubt, the doubt benefits the striker. That means when there’s a fraction, the striker did get the advantage,” Wenger said, explaining his proposal. “With VAR this advantage disappeared and for many people it's frustrating.”
“That’s why I proposed that as long as any part of your body is on the same line as the defender, you’re not offside,” he added. “We are experimenting with it now. In one year, the decision will be made, by the IFAB, not by me.”
Why is the Trial in Canada?
The trial will take place in the Canadian Premier League when the new season starts in April. This is because Wenger’s proposal has been rejected by UEFA, and IFAB has also been uneasy about its radical nature.
The ‘daylight’ rule has previously been trialled in youth tournaments, but it will make the shift to senior professional football with the CPL, which does not use VAR.
How Can the New Offside Rule Affect Football?
The offside rule is geared towards supporting attackers, as it would give them more space to manoeuvre behind defenders. However, there might be a chance that the more space afforded to attackers will incentivise defenders to drop deeper, resulting in football matches that prioritise long balls over the defenders’ heads.
Meanwhile, there’s a chance that the offside rule change will lead to fewer tight calls due to the need for a “clear” gap between the players. However, there’s also a possibility that all this change does is change the line where the decision will need to be made. Only time will tell if the amount of hair-splitting will reduce.