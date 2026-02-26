PSG Vs Monaco, UEFA Champions League: Achraf Hakimi Starts For Hosts Despite Facing Trial In Rape Case

PSG vs Monaco, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Achraf Hakimi has been named in PSG’s starting XI for their Champions League play-off second leg against Monaco despite facing a rape trial in France

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco UEFA Champions League 2025-26 play-off leg 2 Achraf Hakimi
PSG's Achraf Hakimi reacts during the French League 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Metz in Paris, France, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/EMMA DA SILVA
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Achraf Hakimi is in PSG’s starting line-up for Champions League play-off second leg against Monaco

  • The Morocco international has been ordered to stand trial over an alleged rape in France

  • Hakimi has denied the allegations; his lawyer has confirmed plans to appeal

PSG vs Monaco, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Achraf Hakimi has been named in the Paris Saint-Germain starting line-up as they host AS Monaco in the Champions League knockout phase play-off second leg on Wednesday night.

The Moroccan right-back has been selected to start for Luis Enrique’s side despite facing a trial in a rape case. The 27-year-old was ordered by a French judge to stand trial for an alleged rape that took place in February 2023.

“Today, a rape accusation is enough to justify a trial, even though I contest it and everything proves that it is false. It is as unfair to the innocent as it is to sincere victims,” Hakimi posted on X. “I await this trial calmly, which will allow the truth to come out publicly.”

The plaintiff, then 24, alleged that Hakimi had raped her at his home in Paris. The PSG player was then handed preliminary charges of rape in March 2023. In August 2024, the Nanterre public prosecutor’s office recommended that Hakimi stand trial, which a judge approved on Tuesday.

Related Content
Related Content

Fanny Colin, the lawyer representing Hakimi, said that she would appeal the decision. She claimed that the trial had been “ordered based on an accusation that rests solely on the word of a woman who obstructed all investigations, refused all medical examinations and DNA testing, refused access to her mobile phone, and refused to provide the name of a key witness.”

Meanwhile, Hakimi will be part of PSG’s back four as the French league leaders take on Monaco at the Parc des Princes, defending a 3-2 lead that they secured from the first leg.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shikhar Dhawan Wins Major Legal Battle As Delhi Court Orders Ex-Wife To Return INR 5.7 Crore

  2. Paras Dogra Headbutt: J&K Captain Knocks Karnataka's KV Aneesh's Helmet During Ranji Trophy Final - Video

  3. India Vs Zimbabwe Preview, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: IND Seek Recovery Amid Top-Order Fragility

  4. ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Bangladesh Set For 2-Match Test Series In Australia After 23 Years - Check Details

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Who Can Help India Qualify For Semi-Finals? Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting Point To One Name

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala To Become Keralam, Union Cabinet Sets Renaming Process In Motion Weeks Before Polls

  2. Punch-Drunk Love: How A Baby Macaque Found Itself On Billboards Across The World

  3. Priyanka Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Raise Gaza Genocide In Knesset Address During Israel Visit

  4. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Rejects Congress Claims On Old-Age Pension Cancellation

  5. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  2. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  3. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  4. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  5. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Trump Prefers Diplomacy To Resolve Iran Crisis But Vows No Nuclear Weapons For Tehran

  2. Trump: Pakistan PM Told Me 35 Million Would Have Died Without My India-Pakistan Intervention

  3. Trump Tells Big Tech To Build Their Own Power Plants For Data Centres

  4. Trump Criticises Supreme Court Ruling On Global Tariffs

  5. After El Mencho: Why Pablo Escobar’s Shadow Still Looms Over The Global Drug Trade

Latest Stories

  1. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 

  2. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Rejects Congress Claims On Old-Age Pension Cancellation

  3. Uttarakhand: Muslim Man Beaten For Offering Namaz Near Temple In Rudrapur

  4. Priyanka Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Raise Gaza Genocide In Knesset Address During Israel Visit

  5. Trump State Of The Union 2026: 30 Democrats Boycott Speech

  6. Pride And Prejudice Teaser: Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden Lead As Lizzy And Darcy In The Netflix Series

  7. Trump Tells Big Tech To Build Their Own Power Plants For Data Centres

  8. Kerala High Court Orders Screening Of The Kerala Story 2 Amid Row: 'Movie Has Wrong Portrayal'