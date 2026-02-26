PSG Vs Monaco, UEFA Champions League: Achraf Hakimi Starts For Hosts Despite Facing Trial In Rape Case

Achraf Hakimi is in PSG’s starting line-up for Champions League play-off second leg against Monaco
The Morocco international has been ordered to stand trial over an alleged rape in France
Hakimi has denied the allegations; his lawyer has confirmed plans to appeal
PSG vs Monaco, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Achraf Hakimi has been named in the Paris Saint-Germain starting line-up as they host AS Monaco in the Champions League knockout phase play-off second leg on Wednesday night.
The Moroccan right-back has been selected to start for Luis Enrique’s side despite facing a trial in a rape case. The 27-year-old was ordered by a French judge to stand trial for an alleged rape that took place in February 2023.
“Today, a rape accusation is enough to justify a trial, even though I contest it and everything proves that it is false. It is as unfair to the innocent as it is to sincere victims,” Hakimi posted on X. “I await this trial calmly, which will allow the truth to come out publicly.”
The plaintiff, then 24, alleged that Hakimi had raped her at his home in Paris. The PSG player was then handed preliminary charges of rape in March 2023. In August 2024, the Nanterre public prosecutor’s office recommended that Hakimi stand trial, which a judge approved on Tuesday.
Fanny Colin, the lawyer representing Hakimi, said that she would appeal the decision. She claimed that the trial had been “ordered based on an accusation that rests solely on the word of a woman who obstructed all investigations, refused all medical examinations and DNA testing, refused access to her mobile phone, and refused to provide the name of a key witness.”
Meanwhile, Hakimi will be part of PSG’s back four as the French league leaders take on Monaco at the Parc des Princes, defending a 3-2 lead that they secured from the first leg.