Strasbourg 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 2025-26: Nuno Mendes Strike Sends 10-Man PSG Back To Top

Nuno Mendes headed home an 81st-minute winner, six minutes after Achraf Hakimi was sent off
PSG had earlier taken the lead through Senny Mayulu before Strasbourg equalised via Guela Doue
Matvey Safonov saved Joaquin Panichelli’s first-half penalty
Paris Saint-Germain reclaimed top spot in Ligue 1 as Nuno Mendes' 81st-minute goal proved decisive in a 2-1 win over Strasbourg.
Mendes headed home from Warren Zaire-Emery's cross, six minutes after Achraf Hakimi had seen red.
Hakimi was sent off following a VAR review for a challenge on Joaquin Panichelli, with referee Eric Wattellier upgrading the punishment from a yellow card.
Panichelli was in the thick of the action at Stade de la Meinau, where he saw a 20th-minute penalty saved by PSG's Matvey Safonov, after Marquinhos handled in the area.
PSG, who saw title rivals Lens win at Le Havre on Friday. raced up the other end and were ahead two minutes later when Senny Mayulu steered home from Bradley Barcola's tee up.
Yet Strasbourg hit back through Guela Doue before half-time.
Data Debrief: Hakimi ends PSG's red-less run
This was Hakimi's fourth Ligue 1 red card, but his first since May 2023.
However, this was the first dismissal for a PSG player in the competition since March 2024, meaning they went the entirety of last season, and much of this one, without any of their players seeing red.
In fact, it ended a run of 60 Ligue 1 matches without a red card for PSG. It was the longest run of its kind in the top flight since Auxerre in March 2010-December 2011 (65).
Mendes was on hand to save the day for Luis Enrique's team, though, capping an exceptional performance in the process.
The full-back led the game for chances created (three), touches (128), passes (102), accurate passes (92) and passes in the final third (28).