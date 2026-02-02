Strasbourg 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 2025-26: Nuno Mendes Strike Sends 10-Man PSG Back To Top

Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 2025-26: Paris Saint-Germain returned to the summit of Ligue 1 despite playing the final stages with 10 men, as Nuno Mendes scored late to secure a 2-1 victory at Stade de la Meinau

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain match report Ligue 1 2025-26 matchday 20
Nuno Mendes was PSG's matchwinner.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nuno Mendes headed home an 81st-minute winner, six minutes after Achraf Hakimi was sent off

  • PSG had earlier taken the lead through Senny Mayulu before Strasbourg equalised via Guela Doue

  • Matvey Safonov saved Joaquin Panichelli’s first-half penalty

Paris Saint-Germain reclaimed top spot in Ligue 1 as Nuno Mendes' 81st-minute goal proved decisive in a 2-1 win over Strasbourg.

Mendes headed home from Warren Zaire-Emery's cross, six minutes after Achraf Hakimi had seen red.

Hakimi was sent off following a VAR review for a challenge on Joaquin Panichelli, with referee Eric Wattellier upgrading the punishment from a yellow card.

Panichelli was in the thick of the action at Stade de la Meinau, where he saw a 20th-minute penalty saved by PSG's Matvey Safonov, after Marquinhos handled in the area.

PSG, who saw title rivals Lens win at Le Havre on Friday. raced up the other end and were ahead two minutes later when Senny Mayulu steered home from Bradley Barcola's tee up.

Yet Strasbourg hit back through Guela Doue before half-time.

Gary O'Neil's team, though, managed only four shots in the second half, failing to get any of those on target, and they were punished when Mendes made the difference late on.

Data Debrief: Hakimi ends PSG's red-less run

This was Hakimi's fourth Ligue 1 red card, but his first since May 2023.

However, this was the first dismissal for a PSG player in the competition since March 2024, meaning they went the entirety of last season, and much of this one, without any of their players seeing red.

Related Content
Related Content

In fact, it ended a run of 60 Ligue 1 matches without a red card for PSG. It was the longest run of its kind in the top flight since Auxerre in March 2010-December 2011 (65).

Mendes was on hand to save the day for Luis Enrique's team, though, capping an exceptional performance in the process. 

The full-back led the game for chances created (three), touches (128), passes (102), accurate passes (92) and passes in the final third (28). 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Warns PCB Of Serious Consequences Over Possible India Match Boycott

  2. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  3. ICC U-19 World Cup 2026, Semi-Finals Guide: Understand How Matches Will Be Played In This Phase

  4. No IND Vs PAK Match At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Read Pakistan Statement

  5. India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Know Your Opponents – USA

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  2. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

  4. Australian Open Final: Alcaraz Denies Djokovic To Become Youngest Winner Of All Four Majors - Data Debrief

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Grinds Down Novak Djokovic To Lift Maiden Australian Open Title

Badminton

  1. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  5. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Budget 2026: Tourism Sees Ambitious Announcements; Heritage, Buddhism, Trekking Gets Major Focus

  2. Budget 2026: India Plans Rare Earth Corridors In Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Other States To Cut China Dependence

  3. Empowering Lakhpati Didis: Sitharaman Announces Community-Owned SHE Marts

  4. Budget 2026: Beyond SHE Marts, What's In It For Women And Children?

  5. Congress Slams Union Budget As ‘Totally Lacklustre’, Blind To India’s Real Crises

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. 15 Pakistani Soldiers, 92 Militants Killed In Balochistan Counter-Terror Operations

  2. Trump Says India Will Buy Venezuelan Oil Instead Of Iranian Crude

  3. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  4. Russia Sees ‘Visible’ Military Victory in Ukraine: Medvedev

  5. Israeli Airstrikes Kill 30 In Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes