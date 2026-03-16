Oscars 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Wins Best Animated Feature, Creators Honour Korea

Summary of this article
KPop Demon Hunters wins Best Animated Feature at the Oscars 2026.
Maggie Kang dedicates Oscars win to Koreans worldwide.
Netflix animated film records over 540 million global views.
The animated film KPop Demon Hunters won the Best Animated Feature award at the Oscars 2026, marking a significant milestone for Asian representation in international cinema. The award was accepted on stage by co-director Maggie Kang, producer Michelle L.M. Wong and co-director Chris Appelhans. The film, produced by Sony Pictures Animation and released on Netflix, has already built a strong global following and continues to gain recognition across major awards platforms.
KPop Demon Hunters wins best animated feature at Oscars 2026
During the acceptance speech, the cultural significance of the moment was highlighted by the creators. It was stated by Kang that the recognition represented an important step for Korean storytelling in mainstream global cinema.
“I’m so sorry that it took us so long to see us in a movie like this, but it is here,” it was said by Kang while addressing the audience. The win was dedicated to Korea and to Koreans around the world, as she noted that the visibility of such stories could inspire future generations of filmmakers and artists.
Creators emphasise cultural storytelling and global voices
The film’s co-director Chris Appelhans also spoke about the broader power of storytelling. It was said by him that music and stories possess a unique ability to connect people across cultures and borders. Young artists around the world were encouraged to share their own stories and creative voices.
“I just want to say to all the young filmmakers, artists and musicians in all corners of the globe, tell your story, sing in your voice. I promise you the world is waiting,” it was stated by Appelhans.
Producer Michelle L.M. Wong expressed gratitude to the film’s partners. Thanks were extended to Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation before a personal message was directed to her mother. “Mom, this is for you,” it was said.
Record-breaking success and awards run
KPop Demon Hunters has enjoyed a remarkable awards season leading up to the Oscars. The film previously won Best Animated Film at the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards and the Producers Guild Awards. In addition, it secured ten Annie Awards, further cementing its status as one of the most celebrated animated films of the year.
According to Netflix, the film has also become the most watched title in the platform’s history, recording more than 540 million views globally. A sequel to the animated film was recently confirmed by the streaming platform.
The Oscars ceremony where the film received the Best Animated Feature award took place on Sunday.