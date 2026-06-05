Huma Qureshi Stars As ‘India’s First Desi Hitwoman’ In Baby Do Die Do; Release Date Announced

Baby Do Die Do teaser introduces Huma Qureshi as hitwoman Baby.
Comic-book visuals and dark humour have impressed fans online instantly.
Saleem Siblings launch first production with action thriller releasing soon.
The Baby Do Die Do teaser has finally arrived, and Huma Qureshi's transformation into a deadly yet intriguing hitwoman is already creating a buzz online. The first glimpse of the neo-noir action thriller introduces audiences to Baby KarMarKar, a mysterious character who appears to be at the centre of a string of murders across Mumbai.
Presented through a striking comic-book-inspired visual style, the teaser immediately stands apart from conventional Bollywood promotions. Its blend of mystery, dark humour and stylised storytelling has caught viewers' attention, with many praising the film's fresh approach and Huma's screen presence.
Huma Qureshi becomes India's first Desi hitwoman
The newly released character reveal follows investigators and media personnel attempting to identify a killer linked to multiple crimes. Throughout the teaser, a woman carrying a red umbrella moves unnoticed through the city until the mystery is finally unveiled.
The character is revealed as Baby KarMarKar, whom the makers describe as India's first desi hitwoman. The unusual introduction has sparked excitement among fans, with reactions ranging from "This is lit" to praise for Huma's bold new avatar.
Baby Do Die Do marks a new chapter for Saleem Siblings
The film carries special significance for Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem as it is the first feature project from their production banner, Saleem Siblings.
Directed by Nachiket Samant, the film blends action, satire, dark comedy and emotional drama. Alongside Huma, the cast includes Sikandar Kher, Chunky Pandey, Seema Pahwa, Vidya Malvade and Himanshu Malik in key roles.
The story is based on an idea by Jasmeet K Reen and Parveez Shaikh, with the screenplay co-written by Gaurav Sharma and Samant.
While the teaser keeps much of the plot under wraps, it successfully establishes a distinctive tone and a protagonist unlike anything Huma has played before. Audiences will not have to wait too long to see Baby KarMarKar in action, as the film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 3, 2026.