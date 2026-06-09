Baby Do Die Do Teaser: Huma Qureshi's Desi Hitwoman Avatar Leaves Fans Intrigued

The Baby Do Die Do teaser has finally arrived, offering audiences a glimpse into a dark and unusual crime thriller led by Huma Qureshi. Directed by Nachiket Samant, the film marks the actor's reunion with the filmmaker after Single Salma. While their previous collaboration found a second life on streaming platforms, this latest project appears to be taking a far more intense route. The teaser has already generated positive reactions online, with many viewers calling it one of the more intriguing first looks to emerge from Bollywood this year.