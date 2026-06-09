Baby Do Die Do Teaser: Huma Qureshi's Desi Hitwoman Avatar Leaves Fans Intrigued

Baby Do Die Do teaser introduces Huma Qureshi as a 'Hitwoman'.
Crime thriller follows a mysterious woman haunted by past tragedy.
Huma Qureshi makes producer debut alongside brother Saqib Saleem.
The Baby Do Die Do teaser has finally arrived, offering audiences a glimpse into a dark and unusual crime thriller led by Huma Qureshi. Directed by Nachiket Samant, the film marks the actor's reunion with the filmmaker after Single Salma. While their previous collaboration found a second life on streaming platforms, this latest project appears to be taking a far more intense route. The teaser has already generated positive reactions online, with many viewers calling it one of the more intriguing first looks to emerge from Bollywood this year.
Watch the teaser here:
What happens in the Baby Do Die Do teaser?
The 90-second teaser opens with a voiceover revealing that the story begins with a young girl's death. However, the narrative soon shifts focus to her deaf and mute sister, played by Huma Qureshi. Set years after a traumatic incident, the teaser presents her character as a quiet yet deeply unsettling presence moving through Mumbai's crowded streets and local trains.
The mystery deepens as she is introduced as what the film describes as "India's first desi hitwoman". Armed with a distinctive red umbrella, she appears capable of far more than those around her realise. The teaser carefully avoids revealing major plot details, choosing instead to build curiosity around her motives and identity.
Huma Qureshi turns into a producer
Apart from starring in the film, Huma Qureshi is also making her debut as a producer alongside her brother and actor Saqib Saleem. The siblings have launched their production banner, Saleem Siblings, with Baby Do Die Do becoming one of their most ambitious projects to date.
The film also features Seema Pahwa in a significant role. One scene in the teaser hints that her character understands the dangerous nature of Huma's protagonist better than anyone else.
Online reactions to the teaser have been largely positive, with viewers describing it as "something different" and praising the film's intriguing world-building. While the makers are yet to announce a release date, the teaser has successfully put Baby Do Die Do on the radar of thriller fans eager for an unconventional story.