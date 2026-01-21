Daldal Trailer Out: Bhumi Pednekar Pursues A Serial Killer, Navigating Her Unresolved Past

Prime Video has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming Hindi crime thriller Daldal, placing Bhumi Pednekar at the centre of a dark and psychologically charged investigation. Set in Mumbai, the series follows DCP Rita Ferreira as she hunts a cold-blooded serial killer, navigating moral ambiguity, institutional pressure and her own unresolved past. With its stark visuals and unsettling tone, Daldal positions itself as one of Prime Video India’s most intense original series to date.