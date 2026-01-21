Daldal Trailer Out: Bhumi Pednekar Pursues A Serial Killer, Navigating Her Unresolved Past

The Daldal trailer introduces Bhumi Pednekar as a relentless Mumbai cop chasing a brutal serial killer.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal
Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, a still from the tariler Photo: IMDb
Summary
  • Daldal trailer showcases Bhumi Pednekar in a gritty cop role, marking one of her darkest performances in Prime Video's crime thriller.

  • The series explores serial crime and psychological conflict, following a tense investigation set against Mumbai’s underbelly.

  • Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta and created by Suresh Triveni, Daldal blends procedural drama with psychological intensity.

Prime Video has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming Hindi crime thriller Daldal, placing Bhumi Pednekar at the centre of a dark and psychologically charged investigation. Set in Mumbai, the series follows DCP Rita Ferreira as she hunts a cold-blooded serial killer, navigating moral ambiguity, institutional pressure and her own unresolved past. With its stark visuals and unsettling tone, Daldal positions itself as one of Prime Video India’s most intense original series to date.

Daldal trailer

Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta and produced by Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni under the Abundantia Entertainment banner, Daldal is based on Vish Dhamija’s bestselling novel Bhendi Bazaar. The show is created by Suresh Triveni and written by Sreekanth Agneeaswaran, Rohan D’Souza and Priya Saggi, with dialogues by Triveni and poet-writer Hussain Haidry.

Bhumi Pednekar as DCP Rita Ferreira

Daldal trailer foregrounds Bhumi Pednekar in a role far removed from her earlier work. As DCP Rita Ferreira, she portrays a senior officer pushed to emotional and ethical limits as the killings grow increasingly brutal. The trailer hints at a character driven by ambition but weighed down by guilt, doubt and a system that values results over humanity.

Pednekar described the role as one of the most demanding of her career, calling Rita a woman shaped by contradictions. She also spoke about reuniting with producer Vikram Malhotra after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, calling the collaboration creatively fulfilling.

Cast, setting and genre

Alongside Pednekar, Daldal stars Samara Tijori and Aditya Rawal in key roles. The series leans heavily into psychological tension rather than procedural comfort, using Mumbai not just as a backdrop but as an active force shaping the narrative. The trailer suggests a slow-burn investigation that spirals into a dangerous game where the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur.

Prime Video’s growing crime slate

Daldal joins Prime Video’s expanding crime and thriller lineup, which includes international and Indian originals aimed at audiences seeking darker, more character-driven storytelling.

The series is set to premiere exclusively on January 30.

Published At:
