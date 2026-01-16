Daldal Teaser: Bhumi Pednekar Hunts A Sadistic Killer In The Psychological Crime Thriller

Daldal teaser offers a disturbing, dialogue-free glimpse into Prime Video’s darkest psychological crime thriller to date.
Bhumi Pednekkar stars as a traumatised Mumbai Crime Branch cop hunting a sadistic killer while confronting her own past.
The series blends crime, psychological horror and emotional trauma, shifting focus from who committed the crime to why.
Daldal teaser released by Prime Video arrives with a stark warning and lives up to it. Dark, wordless and relentlessly violent, the preview positions the series as one of the most unsettling Indian crime thrillers in recent years. Headlined by Bhumi Pednekar, the show leans heavily into psychological horror, leaving viewers disturbed and intrigued in equal measure.
Daldal teaser out: A grim glimpse into Mumbai’s underbelly
The 60-second teaser opens with a viewer discretion advisory before plunging into a montage of blood-soaked imagery, torture and mutilation. There is no dialogue, only escalating dread. Bhumi Pednekkar appears as Rita Ferreira, a senior officer hunting a killer whose crimes go beyond murder into grotesque ritualistic violence. Fleeting images of burning bodies and disfigured victims are intercut with flashes of the cop's own unresolved trauma, hinting at a deeply personal battle beneath the investigation.
Watch the teaser here
Bhumi Pednekkar’s tormented cop at the centre
Set in Mumbai, the Prime Video OTT new series follows Rita as she confronts not just a cold-blooded criminal but also guilt, psychological scars and systemic biases within the police force. The tone feels closer to psychological horror than a conventional whodunnit, with several viewers already comparing the Daldal teaser reaction to shows like Paatal Lok and True Detective.
A genre-pushing Prime Video thriller
Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta and created for the screen by Suresh Triveni, Daldal is based on Vish Dhamija's novel Bhendi Bazaar. Producer Vikram Malhotra and the creators have emphasised that the series shifts focus from who committed the crime to why it was committed, foregrounding trauma, vulnerability and moral complexity over spectacle.
Daldal will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on January 30.