Daldal Teaser: Bhumi Pednekar Hunts A Sadistic Killer In The Psychological Crime Thriller

The Amrit Raj Gupta-directed series promises psychological depth over conventional crime spectacle.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bhumi Pednekar
A still of Bhumi Pednekar from Daldal teaser Photo: YouTube
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Daldal teaser offers a disturbing, dialogue-free glimpse into Prime Video’s darkest psychological crime thriller to date.

  • Bhumi Pednekkar stars as a traumatised Mumbai Crime Branch cop hunting a sadistic killer while confronting her own past.

  • The series blends crime, psychological horror and emotional trauma, shifting focus from who committed the crime to why.

Daldal teaser released by Prime Video arrives with a stark warning and lives up to it. Dark, wordless and relentlessly violent, the preview positions the series as one of the most unsettling Indian crime thrillers in recent years. Headlined by Bhumi Pednekar, the show leans heavily into psychological horror, leaving viewers disturbed and intrigued in equal measure.

Daldal teaser out: A grim glimpse into Mumbai’s underbelly

The 60-second teaser opens with a viewer discretion advisory before plunging into a montage of blood-soaked imagery, torture and mutilation. There is no dialogue, only escalating dread. Bhumi Pednekkar appears as Rita Ferreira, a senior officer hunting a killer whose crimes go beyond murder into grotesque ritualistic violence. Fleeting images of burning bodies and disfigured victims are intercut with flashes of the cop's own unresolved trauma, hinting at a deeply personal battle beneath the investigation.

Priyanka Chopra in action as Bloody Mary in The Bluff teaser - Instagram
The Bluff Teaser: Priyanka Chopra Turns Pirate Avenger Bloody Mary

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Watch the teaser here

Bhumi Pednekkar’s tormented cop at the centre

Set in Mumbai, the Prime Video OTT new series follows Rita as she confronts not just a cold-blooded criminal but also guilt, psychological scars and systemic biases within the police force. The tone feels closer to psychological horror than a conventional whodunnit, with several viewers already comparing the Daldal teaser reaction to shows like Paatal Lok and True Detective.

Related Content
Related Content
Chatha Pacha Poster - IMDb
Chatha Pacha Trailer Promises Wrestling Chaos As Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan Enter the Ring

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

A genre-pushing Prime Video thriller

Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta and created for the screen by Suresh Triveni, Daldal is based on Vish Dhamija's novel Bhendi Bazaar. Producer Vikram Malhotra and the creators have emphasised that the series shifts focus from who committed the crime to why it was committed, foregrounding trauma, vulnerability and moral complexity over spectacle.

Cheekatilo arrives on Prime Video later this month - IMDb
Cheekatilo Trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala Returns To Telugu Cinema With A Dark Crime Thriller

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Daldal will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on January 30.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Saurashtra Vs Punjab Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final: Panwar Deals Two Quick Blows | PUN 200/4 (36)

  2. Pakistan U19 Vs England U19 Live Score, World Cup 2026: Green Shirts Keeping Young Lions Honest | ENG 189/7 (40)

  3. Afghanistan U19 Vs South Africa U19 Live Score, World Cup 2026: Proteas Bounce Back With Quick Wickets | AFG 221/5 (45)

  4. Who is Ottniel Baartman, Second South African Pacer To Bag SA20 Hat-trick For Paarl Royals?

  5. Pretoria Capitals Vs Paarl Royals: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 Match 25 – Check Result

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  2. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  3. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

  5. Jannik Sinner At Australia Open 2026: Italian Champion's Possible Path To Third Title

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Live Scores Quarter-Final Updates: Lakshya Sen To Battle Lin Chun Yi In QFs

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  4. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

  5. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  2. BMC Elections: Majority Of Exit Polls Predict BJP–Shiv Sena Clean Sweep

  3. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  4. Didi Vs ED: Directorate Asks SC To Suspend West Bengal DGP, Others

  5. BMC Polls 2026: Chaos Ensues As Voter Names Go Missing From Electoral Rolls

Entertainment News

  1. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  2. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  3. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  4. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  5. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  2. K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

  3. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  4. Outlook Explainer: How China Built $1.2tn Trade Surplus Without Relying On The US

  5. ‘Bring Our Children Back’: Kashmiri Parents Urge Centre To Evacuate Students from Iran

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Election 2026 Results LIVE Updates: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

  2. India-EU Trade Deal Near Finish Line As Uncertainty Clouds US Pact

  3. Mauni Amavasya Significance In Astrology: Planetary Influence, Rituals, And Auspicious Remedies

  4. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  5. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  6. BMC Elections 2026: Row Erupts Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Indelible Ink

  7. IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Result Expected Soon: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

  8. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC? Trinamool Asks SC