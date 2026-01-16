Daldal Teaser: Bhumi Pednekar Hunts A Sadistic Killer In The Psychological Crime Thriller

Daldal teaser out: A grim glimpse into Mumbai’s underbelly

The 60-second teaser opens with a viewer discretion advisory before plunging into a montage of blood-soaked imagery, torture and mutilation. There is no dialogue, only escalating dread. Bhumi Pednekkar appears as Rita Ferreira, a senior officer hunting a killer whose crimes go beyond murder into grotesque ritualistic violence. Fleeting images of burning bodies and disfigured victims are intercut with flashes of the cop's own unresolved trauma, hinting at a deeply personal battle beneath the investigation.