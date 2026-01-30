Daldal Review | A Grim Cop Drama That Loses Steam Early On

Written and created by Suresh Triveni (Tumhari Sulu, Jalsa) and directed by Amrit Raj Gupta, the seven-episode crime thriller Daldal arrives with all the right ingredients and an impressive cast led by Bhumi Pednekar. Like the vast offerings of modern-day prestige cop dramas, this gritty series too wants to say something profound about the intersections of gender, crime and power. But despite a promising start, Daldal becomes a victim of its own self-seriousness. It is altogether too grim, too stiff, and ultimately somewhat confused in what it wants to say and how to treat its protagonist.