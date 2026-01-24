The Rip Review | Damon And Affleck’s Latest Is A Fun Thriller Done Right

There are two kinds of people in this world: unserious fans of serious cinema and serious fans of unserious cinema (do not let the serious fans of serious cinema find out about them!). The latter kind has been complaining lately about the lack of genuinely fun, well-written, well-acted flicks that goes beyond following a formula and refuses to insult the audiences’ intelligence. Joe Carnahan’s The Rip seems to have taken note of that sentiment and swooped in to fill the void. The Rip also reunites Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, whose chemistry and bromance are still topnotch.