Accused Release Date Announced: Konkona Sen Sharma-Pratibha Rannta's Thriller To Premiere On Netflix On This Date

Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Rannta's starrer Accused will release on Netflix this February.

Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranntas starrer Accused release date out
Konkona Sen Sharma in Accused Photo: Netflix
  • Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Rannta's starrer Accused locks release date.

  • The thriller is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and produced by Dharma Productions.

  • The teaser for Accused was unveiled recently.

Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Rannta have joined hands for Netflix's Accused, which is a taut thriller of trust, loyalty, perception, and betrayal. The first-look teaser was unveiled recently at a Netflix event in Mumbai, where we got a glimpse of the plot. Accused has locked its release date for February.

It is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Accused comes with an emotionally charged narrative written by Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani, exploring truth, power and trust. It is set to premiere on Netflix on February 27. The streamer on Monday shared the character posters of Konkona and Pratibha on social media.

Sharing Konkana's poster, Netflix captioned it, "Dr. Geetika's toughest case yet. A reputed surgeon sees her reputation at stake," while Pratibha's poster was captioned as, "Meera's living her dream life. Will a secret turn it into a nightmare?"

About Accused

Accused follows Dr. Geetika, a renowned doctor in London, whose reputation is maligned after she is allegedly accused of sexual misconduct. There is scrutiny and public opinion that strain her relationships with her closest ones, especially with Meera (played by Rannta).

The film will make the audience confront some uncomfortable questions.

On the film, the team shared, “Accused is the kind of story that stays with you because it refuses to simplify human behaviour or moral conflict. Anubhuti has crafted a deeply nuanced film that places women at the centre of a narrative we rarely explore, one where power, perception, and belief are constantly shifting.”

“With Konkona and Pratibha leading the film, we’re looking at a relationship tested not just by accusation, but by doubt itself. It’s a story told with restraint, empathy, and courage, and we’re proud to bring it to Netflix, a platform that has supported the film’s intent to provoke thought rather than judgment,” they added.

