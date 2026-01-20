Kohrra 2 Release Date Announced: Mona Singh Joins Barun Sobti In Netflix's Investigative Thriller Series

Netflix announced Kohrra 2 release date with a poster, featuring Barun Sobti and Mona Singh.
Kohrra is returning with season 2 after a gap of three years.
Barun Sobti is returning as Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi, and he now works under his new commanding officer, Dhanwant Kaur (Mona Singh).
Netflix's acclaimed crime thriller Kohrra is back with Season 2, with Barun Sobti returning as Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi. He has left Jagrana behind and is posted to Dalerpura Police Station, where he now works under his new commanding officer, Dhanwant Kaur (Mona Singh). The streamer shared a poster of Kohrra 2, featuring Mona and Barun and also announced the release date of the upcoming show. It will arrive on the OTT platform in February.
Kohrra 2 announced with release date
Kohrra 2 will premiere on February 11, 2026. "Dhundh mein sach kho jaata hai. Aaiye iss naye shehar mein, sach ko dhundne 🔍🚨 Watch Kohrra 2, starring Mona Singh and Barun Sobti, out 11 February, only on Netflix (sic)," Netflix captioned the poster.
Check out the post here.
About Kohrra 2
Amarpal Garundi and Dhanwant Kaur are passionate about their job, and they handle a fresh case, trying to escape their pasts while dealing with the present.
The investigative drama is created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma. With a new case and fresh pairing, the new season will once again take us to Punjab’s bleak terrain, where silence often speaks louder than a confession. It promises a haunting new chapter.
The show has been produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mittra and Tina Tharwani, with Sudip Sharma, as the creator and showrunner. He has directed the series alongside Faisal Rahman.
Sharma, in a statement, shared, "It’s quite exciting to be back. Season 1 allowed us to explore quieter tensions between people, between past and present. This season as well, we’ve tried to bring forth as authentic a portrayal of Punjab as possible, with the characters rooted in a universal reality we’ve seen play out across the country." He called the show "an emotional roller-coaster," adding, "Barun and Mona have done a fantastic job, and I can’t wait for people to see it for themselves."