Kohrra 2 Release Date Announced: Mona Singh Joins Barun Sobti In Netflix's Investigative Thriller Series

Kohrra has returned with Season 2 after a gap of three years. Mona Singh is the new addition to Netflix's show.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kohrra 2 release date
Barun Sobti and Mona Singh in Kohrra 2 Photo: Netflix
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Netflix announced Kohrra 2 release date with a poster, featuring Barun Sobti and Mona Singh.

  • Kohrra is returning with season 2 after a gap of three years.

  • Barun Sobti is returning as Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi, and he now works under his new commanding officer, Dhanwant Kaur (Mona Singh).

Netflix's acclaimed crime thriller Kohrra is back with Season 2, with Barun Sobti returning as Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi. He has left Jagrana behind and is posted to Dalerpura Police Station, where he now works under his new commanding officer, Dhanwant Kaur (Mona Singh). The streamer shared a poster of Kohrra 2, featuring Mona and Barun and also announced the release date of the upcoming show. It will arrive on the OTT platform in February.

Kohrra 2 announced with release date

Kohrra 2 will premiere on February 11, 2026. "Dhundh mein sach kho jaata hai. Aaiye iss naye shehar mein, sach ko dhundne 🔍🚨 Watch Kohrra 2, starring Mona Singh and Barun Sobti, out 11 February, only on Netflix (sic)," Netflix captioned the poster.

Gandhi Talks Poster - IMDb
Gandhi Talks Teaser: Vijay Sethupathi Leads A Silent Film Against Modern Greed

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Check out the post here.

About Kohrra 2

Amarpal Garundi and Dhanwant Kaur are passionate about their job, and they handle a fresh case, trying to escape their pasts while dealing with the present.

The investigative drama is created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma. With a new case and fresh pairing, the new season will once again take us to Punjab’s bleak terrain, where silence often speaks louder than a confession. It promises a haunting new chapter.

Related Content
Related Content

The show has been produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mittra and Tina Tharwani, with Sudip Sharma, as the creator and showrunner. He has directed the series alongside Faisal Rahman.

A still of Bhumi Pednekar from Daldal teaser - YouTube
Daldal Teaser: Bhumi Pednekar Hunts A Sadistic Killer In The Psychological Crime Thriller

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Sharma, in a statement, shared, "It’s quite exciting to be back. Season 1 allowed us to explore quieter tensions between people, between past and present. This season as well, we’ve tried to bring forth as authentic a portrayal of Punjab as possible, with the characters rooted in a universal reality we’ve seen play out across the country." He called the show "an emotional roller-coaster," adding, "Barun and Mona have done a fantastic job, and I can’t wait for people to see it for themselves."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: BAN Win Toss, Decide To Field First

  2. Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings: Who Won Yesterday In PR Vs JSK, SA20 2026 Match – Check Result

  3. Shubman Gill Chooses Ranji Trophy Duty Over Rest After India’s Recent ODI Series Loss Against New Zealand

  4. Gujarat Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026: Gautami Naik's 73-Run Knock Helps RCB Crush GG By 61 Runs

  5. Afghanistan Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli Power Afghanistan To 38-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  2. AO 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Keys Seals Progress; India's Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha Loses In Men's Doubles

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Hugo Gaston Live Score, Australian Open 2026 1st Round: Italian Begins Campaign At Rod Laver Arena

  4. Hugo Gaston Vs Jannik Sinner, Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Clash?

  5. Novak Djokovic Brushes Aside Pedro Martinez, Notches Up Record 100th Australian Open Win

Badminton News

  1. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  2. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  3. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  5. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: Of Lives Stolen For Dissent

  2. Snowfall Alert J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal: Light Falls Continue January 18-20

  3. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

  4. “She Tried to Be Strong”: Manipur Gang Rape Survivor Dies Awaiting Justice

  5. Voices From Prison: Bail Is Little Solace As I Lost My Life Anyway, Says Anand Teltumbde

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

  2. Europe Vows United Response To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats

  3. Town Hall Shooting In Northern Czech Republic Kills One, Suspect Shot Fatally

  4. China Seeks WTO Panel Against India Over Auto And EV Incentive Schemes

  5. Southern Spain Train Crash Kills at Least 39, Dozens Injured

Latest Stories

  1. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  2. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  3. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  4. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  5. AO 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Keys Seals Progress; India's Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha Loses In Men's Doubles

  6. Outlook Explainer: Why Are Trump, Xi Eyeing Greenland's Rare Earth Riches

  7. Varun Grover Backs AR Rahman Amid Backlash For ‘Communal’ Comment: He Was Forced To Issue An Apology

  8. Sutapa Sikdar Relives 2016 With Irrfan Khan's Memories: I Smiled A Lot As You Were There