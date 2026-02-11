OTT and Theatrical Releases This Week: O’Romeo, Kohrra 2, Conjuring Finale

The crime drama shifts to Dalerpura in Punjab for a fresh investigation. A woman’s body is discovered in her brother’s barn, opening up a web of buried family secrets. Barun Sobti returns as ASI Amarpal Garundi, now working under Dhanwant Kaur, played by Mona Singh. The new dynamic between the officers adds tension to an already brooding landscape. If the first season thrived on atmosphere and emotional depth, the second promises an even darker descent. Releasing on February 11 2026.