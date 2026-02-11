OTT and Theatrical Releases This Week: O’Romeo, Kohrra 2, Conjuring Finale

From big-screen thrillers to gripping OTT premieres, here are the OTT and theatrical releases this week that deserve your attention, including Kohrra Season 2, O’Romeo and The Conjuring: Last Rites.

OTT and Theatrical Releases This Week
This week’s OTT and theatrical releases bring together gang wars, haunted mirrors, rural satire and high-stakes survival. Whether you are planning a cinema outing or a late-night streaming binge, the line-up moves across Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and international titles. From Shahid Kapoor stepping into a violent post-Independence Mumbai to a chilling new chapter of Kohrra, here is what to watch in theatres and on OTT platforms right now.

Movies releasing in theatres this week

1. O’Romeo (Hindi)

Shahid in O' Romeo
Shahid in O' Romeo Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Vishal Bhardwaj returns with an action thriller rooted in the underbelly of post-Independence Mumbai. Inspired by Hussain Zaidi’s Mafia Queens of Mumbai, O’Romeo follows Hussain Ustara, played by Shahid Kapoor, a volatile gangster torn between love and loyalty. When he falls for Afsha, portrayed by Triptii Dimri, his emotional vulnerability collides with a brutal gang war. Expect Bhardwaj’s signature mix of poetry and bloodshed. It's releasing on 13 February 2026.

2. Tu Yaa Main (Hindi)

A Still of Shanaya And Adarsh From Tu Yaa Main
A Still of Shanaya And Adarsh From Tu Yaa Main Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, this survival thriller places Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav in a deadly wilderness scenario. They play content creators whose collaboration spirals into a fight for survival when they find themselves trapped with a predator in isolation. The film blends romance and suspense, slowly shifting from competitive banter to raw desperation. It's releasing on 13 February 2026.

3. Pennum Porattum (Malayalam)

A Still From Pennum Porattum
A Still From Pennum Porattum Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Rajesh Madhavan makes his directorial debut with this sharp social satire. The story centres on Charulatha and her dog Suttu, who become targets of moral policing in their village. What begins as everyday scrutiny escalates into a commentary on gender, control and public judgement. The film promises humour layered with biting social observation. It's releasing on 13 February 2026.

New movies and series on OTT this week

4. Kohrra Season 2

Barun Sobti and Mona Singh in Kohrra season 2
Barun Sobti and Mona Singh in Kohrra season 2 Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Where to watch: Netflix

The crime drama shifts to Dalerpura in Punjab for a fresh investigation. A woman’s body is discovered in her brother’s barn, opening up a web of buried family secrets. Barun Sobti returns as ASI Amarpal Garundi, now working under Dhanwant Kaur, played by Mona Singh. The new dynamic between the officers adds tension to an already brooding landscape. If the first season thrived on atmosphere and emotional depth, the second promises an even darker descent. Releasing on February 11 2026.

5. Baby Girl

A Still From Baby Girl
A Still From Baby Girl Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Where to watch: SonyLIV and OTTplay Premium

This thriller unfolds around the disappearance of a three-day-old baby girl from a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Christmas Eve. Nivin Pauly plays Sanal Mathew, a hospital attendant who becomes the primary suspect after arriving late to work. As suspicion mounts, the story probes guilt, morality and systemic cracks within the institution. Releasing on February 12 2026.

6. Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani

A Still From Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani
A Still From Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani Photo: YouTube
info_icon

Where to watch: ETV Win and OTTplay Premium

This Telugu dark crime comedy, directed by Sudheer Sriram, places a seemingly upright Panchayat Secretary at the centre of chaos. Sivaji plays the principled official whose life spirals when his wife, portrayed by Laya, reveals an unexpected criminal streak. Set in rural Chittoor, the film blends satire with murder mystery, pushing a conventional family into dangerous territory. Releasing on February 12 2026.

7. The Conjuring: Last Rites

A Still From The Conjuring: Last Rites
A Still From The Conjuring: Last Rites Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Where to watch: JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium

The final main-series instalment brings Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga back as Ed and Lorraine Warren. Based on the 1986 Smurl family haunting, the Warrens investigate a violent demonic presence in Pennsylvania linked to a cursed ancient mirror. For fans of the franchise, this chapter promises closure with familiar dread and large-scale horror set pieces. Releasing on February, friday the 13 2026.

The spread of OTT premieres and theatre releases this week covers almost every mood. If you want gritty crime rooted in Punjab’s soil, Kohrra Season 2 is ready to stream. If horror is your comfort genre, The Conjuring: Last Rites closes a long-running saga. Prefer something grounded in Indian socio-political textures? Pennum Porattum and Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani lean into satire and dark comedy.

Meanwhile, cinema halls are banking on spectacle and tension with O’Romeo and Tu Yaa Main offering two very different shades of thrill.

So whether you are booking tickets or opening an app, this week’s new OTT and theatre releases make sure there is no shortage of stories waiting to pull you in.

