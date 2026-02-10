5 K-Dramas To Binge This Valentine’s Weekend: Romance Or Not

From swoon-worthy love stories to gripping thrillers, these K-dramas are perfect for Valentine’s weekend, whether you are coupled up or happily single.

Aishani Biswas
Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
5 K-Dramas To Binge This Valentine’s Weekend Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • This Valentine’s weekend watchlist features five K-dramas, balancing romance and thrill.

  • The list includes three romantic series and two non-romantic dramas for every mood.

  • Stream these K-dramas on Netflix, Viki and TVING for the perfect binge.

Looking for the perfect K-dramas this Valentine’s weekend? This curated watchlist features five Korean series, including three romantic dramas and two non-romantic thrillers. Whether you want butterflies or pure adrenaline, these shows promise a binge-worthy escape.

5 K-Dramas to watch this Valentine’s weekend

Valentine’s weekend does not have to mean candlelight dinners and predictable love stories. Sometimes it is about staying in, ordering your favourite takeaway, and getting lost in a great series. If you are searching for the right K-dramas to binge, here are five that strike the perfect balance. Three lean into romance, two skip it entirely. Either way, they will keep you hooked.

Top 5 K-Dramas You Should Watch Before 2025 ends - IMDb
Year-Ender 2025: Top 5 K-Dramas You Should Watch Before The Year Ends

BY Garima Das

For When You Want Romance:

1. Melo Movie

Melo Movie
Melo Movie Photo: Netflix
info_icon

Where to watch: Netflix

If you enjoy tender, grown-up love stories, Melo Movie deserves your time. The drama follows a group of thirty-somethings chasing ambition and affection in equal measure. Their relationships feel messy and real, full of longing, misunderstandings, and quiet hope.

What makes this series stand out is its emotional honesty. It does not rush grand confessions. Instead, it lingers on awkward pauses, missed calls, and second chances—ideal for a slow, thoughtful Valentine’s binge.

2. My Dearest Nemesis

My Dearest Nemesis
My Dearest Nemesis Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Where to watch: Viki

Enemies-to-lovers rarely fail, and this romantic comedy proves why. Two former schoolmates reconnect in adulthood after an old online gaming confession resurfaces. Office tension, bruised egos and unresolved feelings quickly follow.

It is playful without being silly and nostalgic without overdoing it. If you enjoy workplace banter mixed with romantic tension, this one offers comfort and charm in equal measure.

3. The Scandal of Chunhwa

The Scandal of Chunhwa
The Scandal of Chunhwa Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Where to watch: TVING

For those who prefer period romance, The Scandal of Chunhwa delivers palace intrigue with matters of the heart. A princess, disillusioned after her first heartbreak, decides to choose her own husband. What unfolds is a mix of court politics, longing, and emotional growth.

The historical setting adds weight to every stolen glance and quiet rebellion. It feels dramatic yet intimate at the same time.

If Romance Is Not On Your Agenda:

4. The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call

The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call
The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call Photo: Netflix
info_icon

Where to watch: Netflix

If love stories are not your thing this weekend, step into the chaos of a trauma centre instead. The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call follows a fearless surgeon and his team racing against time to save lives.

The series moves at a relentless pace, shifting from helicopter rescues to high-pressure operating rooms. There is barely a second to breathe, let alone fall in love. It is intense, sharp, and completely free of mush.

5. Taxi Driver

Taxi Driver
Taxi Driver Photo: Netflix
info_icon

Where to watch: PrimeVideo

Revenge dramas always make for addictive viewing, and Taxi Driver is no exception. A mysterious taxi service offers clients something the legal system often fails to provide: justice.

Each episode dives into a new case, exposing corruption and crime with gritty precision. The focus stays firmly on action and moral dilemmas, not romantic detours. If you want something dark and gripping, this is your pick.

A-Listers at Super Bowl 2026 - Instagram
Super Bowl 2026 Celebrities: Jay-Z, Bieber, Federer Lead Star-Studded LX Night

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Why these K-Dramas work for Valentine’s weekend

The beauty of K-dramas lies in their emotional range. You can choose heart-fluttering romance or high-stakes drama and still get layered storytelling. This list keeps it tight with five strong options, so you are not stuck scrolling for an hour.

Romantic series like Melo Movie and My Dearest Nemesis lean into chemistry and personal growth. Meanwhile, The Trauma Code and Taxi Driver prove that tension and adrenaline can be just as binge-worthy. Whether you are watching alone or with someone special, the experience feels complete.

So this Valentine’s weekend, skip the pressure. Make some coffee, dim the lights, and press play. Love may or may not be on screen, but good storytelling always wins.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs UAE LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Seifert-Allen Record Opening Stand Seals 10-Wicket Win For NZ

  2. Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bas de Leede Unbeaten 72 Guides Dutch To First Tournament Victory

  3. England Vs West Indies Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ENG Look To Overcome Nepal Scare Against WI

  4. Australia Vs Ireland Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Injury-hit Aussies Begin Campaign As Heavy Favourites

  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Must-Win Test For Afghans Against Group Leaders Proteas

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  2. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  3. Sharad Pawar Hospitalised in Pune After Breathing Discomfort

  4. After Centre Halts RDG For Himachal, Sukhu And His Cabinet Prepare To Meet PM Modi

  5. Counting Pills, Continued Wait: Hidden Mental Health Toll On Women In Kashmir

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  2. With Epstein Files Out In The Open, What The Global Fallout Is

  3. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  5. Bangladesh Seeks UN Help To Probe Killing Of Student Leader Hadi

Latest Stories

  1. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Madras HC Permits Producer To Withdraw Plea Against CBFC

  2. Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bas de Leede Unbeaten 72 Guides Dutch To First Tournament Victory

  3. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

  4. 2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 3 Events At Cortina

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  6. The Artificial In Art: At The Intersection Of AI And Tech At India Art Fair 2026

  7. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

  8. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Producer Moves Madras HC To Withdraw Writ Petition Against CBFC