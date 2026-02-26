First-generation Hip-Hop Producer Artisan Beats Passes Away At 47

Artisan Beats, the first-generation hip-hop producer, has passed away. He was 47.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Artisan Beats
Artisan Beats death Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Artisan Beats, the first-generation hip-hop producer, has passed away.

  • Born Seo Jae-min, he was 47.

  • Rappers AJ and Minos, who had worked with Artisan Beats, paid emotional tributes to the producer.

Artisan Beats (born Seo Jae-min), the first-generation hip-hop producer, has passed away. He was 47 at the time of his death. He was known for shaping the Korean hip-hop scene and also contributed to the country’s underground rap movement.

Artisan Beats death

According to the music industry, Artisan Beats died on February 17, per Allkpop. Rappers AJ and Minos, who had worked alongside him during the Master Plan Allstarz, shared tributes on their social media handles. The cause of Artisan Beats' death is not known yet.

Korean actor Jung Eun-woo dies - X
South Korean Actor Jung Eun-woo Passes Away At 39; Final Post Raises Concern

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tributes for Artisan Beats

AJ penned an emotional tribute as he wrote, “Jaemin, thank you for hanging out with me for 30 years. Rest comfortably now.” Minos expressed grief, writing, “I hope you rest in peace.”

On February 24, hip-hop crew Bulhandang shared a notice on its official Facebook page announcing Artisan Beats’ demise, with hip-hop fans offering condolences to the producer.

Music critic Kang Il-kwon also mourned the death of the artist on social media. He shared that he had not met Seo Jae-min in recent years, assuming he was doing well. He recalled the good moments they had spent together and prayed for the departed soul.

Related Content
Related Content

Who was Artisan Beats?

Born in 1979, the late producer was a member of the hip-hop band Da Crew and was actively associated with the Master Plan Allstarz. He was known by his stage name Satan, which he later dropped as it reflected a negative image and adopted the name Artisan Beats.

He released Jimmy Chu with Bon Kim in 2014, and the project EP Choon (Spring) in May 2015. Ha (Summer), Chu (Autumn), and Dong (Winter) are not yet released.

Robert Carradine dies at 71 - Albert L. Ortega/Getty
Robert Carradine, Revenge Of The Nerds And Lizzie McGuire Star, Passes Away At 71

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Artisan Beats' death is a huge loss to the Korean music industry, but he will be remembered for his enduring legacy.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. West Indies Vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Kagiso Rabada Dismisses Shai Hope | WI 32/2 (3)

  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Preview: Men In Blue Clash With The Chevrons In Do-Or-Die Super 8 Encounter

  3. T20 World Cup Dispatch: India Derailed, Already? Pitch Betrayal Elsewhere, And The Message From A Captain's Wife

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head, Key Battles And Match Prediction

  5. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: What Happens If Jammu & Kashmir Vs Karnataka Ends In A Draw?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. I Love Rajini Films, Pinarayi Tells Mohanlal, Internet Erupts 

  2. Day In Pics: February 25, 2026

  3. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Rejects Congress Claims On Old-Age Pension Cancellation

  4. AI Summit Protest: Himachal Police Detain 20 Delhi Police Cops In Shimla Over “Illegal” Arrests

  5. Veteran CPI Leader R Nallakannu Passes Away At 101

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  2. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  3. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  4. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  5. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Bill Gates Apologises Over Ties with Epstein, Says He Did 'Nothing Illicit'

  2. PM Modi In Israel, Visit Signals Growing Strategic Ties Amid Regional Flux

  3. Trump Tells Big Tech To Build Their Own Power Plants For Data Centres

  4. PM Modi Affirms India’s Support For Israel During Address To Knesset

  5. Trump: Pakistan PM Told Me 35 Million Would Have Died Without My India-Pakistan Intervention

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Budget 2026-27: Rs 80,952 Crore Proposed For Mumbai Infrastructure

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Preview: Will Jammu And Kashmir Declare? Famed Karnataka Batting Under Scanner

  4. BBC Orders Fast-Track Investigation Into Racial Slur Broadcast At BAFTA Awards, Calls It 'Serious Mistake'

  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Bruised Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Chepauk Nets

  6. Our Universe Episodes 7 And 8: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

  7. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  8. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 