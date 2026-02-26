First-generation Hip-Hop Producer Artisan Beats Passes Away At 47

Artisan Beats, the first-generation hip-hop producer, has passed away.
Artisan Beats (born Seo Jae-min), the first-generation hip-hop producer, has passed away. He was 47 at the time of his death. He was known for shaping the Korean hip-hop scene and also contributed to the country’s underground rap movement.
Artisan Beats death
According to the music industry, Artisan Beats died on February 17, per Allkpop. Rappers AJ and Minos, who had worked alongside him during the Master Plan Allstarz, shared tributes on their social media handles. The cause of Artisan Beats' death is not known yet.
Tributes for Artisan Beats
AJ penned an emotional tribute as he wrote, “Jaemin, thank you for hanging out with me for 30 years. Rest comfortably now.” Minos expressed grief, writing, “I hope you rest in peace.”
On February 24, hip-hop crew Bulhandang shared a notice on its official Facebook page announcing Artisan Beats’ demise, with hip-hop fans offering condolences to the producer.
Music critic Kang Il-kwon also mourned the death of the artist on social media. He shared that he had not met Seo Jae-min in recent years, assuming he was doing well. He recalled the good moments they had spent together and prayed for the departed soul.
Who was Artisan Beats?
Born in 1979, the late producer was a member of the hip-hop band Da Crew and was actively associated with the Master Plan Allstarz. He was known by his stage name Satan, which he later dropped as it reflected a negative image and adopted the name Artisan Beats.
He released Jimmy Chu with Bon Kim in 2014, and the project EP Choon (Spring) in May 2015. Ha (Summer), Chu (Autumn), and Dong (Winter) are not yet released.
Artisan Beats' death is a huge loss to the Korean music industry, but he will be remembered for his enduring legacy.