Prime Video Reveals 2026 Slate Featuring Upcoming Films And Series

Prime Video's 2026 slate features a mix of thrillers and dramas, with Mess and Don’t Be Shy leading a strong lineup of Indian originals across films and series.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Prime Video
Prime Video slate 2026 Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Prime Video slate 2026 features Mess, Don’t Be Shy.

  • Diverse films and series span crime, drama, and comedy.

  • Storm, Raakh, and System headline strong OTT line-up.

The Prime Video slate 2026 has been unveiled, offering a wide-ranging mix of films and series across genres. The announcement includes high-profile projects such as Hrithik Roshan-backed Mess and Alia Bhatt-produced Don’t Be Shy, alongside several original titles spanning crime, drama and dark comedy.

As reported across platform announcements, the upcoming slate reflects a strong focus on character-driven storytelling and ensemble-led narratives. Among the key highlights is Mess, produced by Hrithik Roshan and Eshaan Roshan. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film follows a group of eccentric robbers who break into the house of a man with obsessive-compulsive disorder, only to find themselves trapped in a chaotic and tense situation. The cast includes Pratik Gandhi, Ranvir Shorey and Gajraj Rao.

Prime Video 2026 films: Mess, Don’t Be Shy and System

Another notable project is Don’t Be Shy, produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. Directed and written by Sreeti Mukerji, the film centres on a young woman whose carefully planned life begins to unravel after an unexpected turn. The narrative explores uncertainty and the pressures of adulthood through a coming-of-age lens.

System, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, examines the complexities of justice through two women from contrasting backgrounds. Starring Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika and Ashutosh Gowariker, the story focuses on how power dynamics shape truth within the legal system.

OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week - IMDb
OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week In India: From The Bluff To Hamnet

BY Aishani Biswas

Related Content
Invincible Season 4 OTT Release in India - Instagram
Invincible Season 4 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch In India, Episodes Out
OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week - IMDb
OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week In India: From The Bluff To Hamnet
Bandwaale Trailer out - Instagram
Bandwaale Trailer Out: Zahan Kapoor-Shalini Pandey Lead The Musical Dramedy Rooted In Creativity And Rebellion
Alia Bhatt announces new film as producer - Instagram
Alia Bhatt Returns As Producer, Teams Up With Prime Video For Rom-Com Don’t Be Shy
Related Content

Series line-up expands with Storm, Raakh and more

The slate also includes a strong series line-up. Storm, backed by HRX Films and created by Ajitpal Singh, follows five women entangled in a housing scam that spirals into danger. Meanwhile, Raakh explores the disappearance of two teenagers and its ripple effects on a city, while Teen Kauwe presents a high-stakes espionage drama centred on a disgraced agent seeking redemption.

Other titles such as Tax Department Story, Carnaame and Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya further expand the platform’s offerings, blending social themes with genre storytelling.

OTT and Theatrical Releases This Week - IMDb
OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Invincible S4, Border 2, Peaky Blinders Lead New Line-up

BY Aishani Biswas

Dark comedies, crime dramas and coming-of-age stories define the slate, as Prime Video leans into a mix of intimate character studies and high-stakes storytelling, signalling a push towards diverse narratives and distinct creative voices. The projects are set to roll out through the year.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Paul Stirling Resigns From Captaincy After Ireland's Disappointing T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign

  2. IPL 2026: Complete List Of Team Sponsors, TV Broadcasters And Streaming Platforms

  3. IPL 2026: Faf Du Plessis Calls Sanju Samson’s Exit A 'Massive Loss' For Rajasthan Royals

  4. IPL 2026: Historical Leaderboard Of Indian Premier League - Bowlers

  5. Rohit Sharma And IPL: A Beginner's Guide

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 17, 2026

  2. Rifts In the Red Fortress: CPI(M)’s Election-Time Challenge

  3. NHRC notice to I&B ministry, CBFC over 'vulgar, double-meaning' lyrics in 'Sarke Chunar' song

  4. BJP Moves Breach of Privilege Notice Against Himachal CM Over Loan Claims

  5. SC Allows CBI To Be Impleaded In Assam Custodial Deaths Case Of Three Hmar Youths

Entertainment News

  1. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  2. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  3. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  4. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

  5. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. 'For Many Iranians, Dream Of Change Now Feels More Dangerous Than Ever'

  2. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: Iran's Natural Gas Facility Attacked, Israel Kills Several Iranian Officials

  3. Netanyahu Mocks Death Rumours With ‘Punch Card’ Video As Israel Claims To Eliminate Larijani And Soleimani

  4. Outlook Explainer: The Importance of Being Ayatollah

  5. War In West Asia Enters Third Week: The World Feels The Impact

Latest Stories

  1. IPL 2026 Dispatch: SRH Name Ishan Kishan Captain Amid Growing Injury Worries; Virat Kohli Joins RCB Camp

  2. India-Pakistan Nuclear Risk Persists Despite De-escalation, US Intelligence Warns

  3. Mojtaba Khamenei says US, Israel 'will pay' for Ali Larijani's death: 'Every drop of blood has its due'

  4. Dhurandhar 2: Madras High Court Issues Order Against Illegal Broadcast, Streaming Of Ranveer Singh-Starrer

  5. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: UAE Responding To Iran Drones And Strikes As UN Chiefs Calls For Peace

  6. Netanyahu Mocks Death Rumours With ‘Punch Card’ Video As Israel Claims To Eliminate Larijani And Soleimani

  7. JSW Indian Open 2026: Anahat, Ramit Face Press Ahead Of Squash Tournament

  8. Top US Counterterrorism Chief Resigns Over Iran War Policy