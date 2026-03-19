Prime Video Reveals 2026 Slate Featuring Upcoming Films And Series

Summary of this article
Prime Video slate 2026 features Mess, Don’t Be Shy.
Diverse films and series span crime, drama, and comedy.
Storm, Raakh, and System headline strong OTT line-up.
The Prime Video slate 2026 has been unveiled, offering a wide-ranging mix of films and series across genres. The announcement includes high-profile projects such as Hrithik Roshan-backed Mess and Alia Bhatt-produced Don’t Be Shy, alongside several original titles spanning crime, drama and dark comedy.
As reported across platform announcements, the upcoming slate reflects a strong focus on character-driven storytelling and ensemble-led narratives. Among the key highlights is Mess, produced by Hrithik Roshan and Eshaan Roshan. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film follows a group of eccentric robbers who break into the house of a man with obsessive-compulsive disorder, only to find themselves trapped in a chaotic and tense situation. The cast includes Pratik Gandhi, Ranvir Shorey and Gajraj Rao.
Prime Video 2026 films: Mess, Don’t Be Shy and System
Another notable project is Don’t Be Shy, produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. Directed and written by Sreeti Mukerji, the film centres on a young woman whose carefully planned life begins to unravel after an unexpected turn. The narrative explores uncertainty and the pressures of adulthood through a coming-of-age lens.
System, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, examines the complexities of justice through two women from contrasting backgrounds. Starring Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika and Ashutosh Gowariker, the story focuses on how power dynamics shape truth within the legal system.
Series line-up expands with Storm, Raakh and more
The slate also includes a strong series line-up. Storm, backed by HRX Films and created by Ajitpal Singh, follows five women entangled in a housing scam that spirals into danger. Meanwhile, Raakh explores the disappearance of two teenagers and its ripple effects on a city, while Teen Kauwe presents a high-stakes espionage drama centred on a disgraced agent seeking redemption.
Other titles such as Tax Department Story, Carnaame and Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya further expand the platform’s offerings, blending social themes with genre storytelling.
Dark comedies, crime dramas and coming-of-age stories define the slate, as Prime Video leans into a mix of intimate character studies and high-stakes storytelling, signalling a push towards diverse narratives and distinct creative voices. The projects are set to roll out through the year.