Prime Video Reveals 2026 Slate Featuring Upcoming Films And Series

As reported across platform announcements, the upcoming slate reflects a strong focus on character-driven storytelling and ensemble-led narratives. Among the key highlights is Mess, produced by Hrithik Roshan and Eshaan Roshan. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film follows a group of eccentric robbers who break into the house of a man with obsessive-compulsive disorder, only to find themselves trapped in a chaotic and tense situation. The cast includes Pratik Gandhi, Ranvir Shorey and Gajraj Rao.