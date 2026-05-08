Matka King Season 2 Confirmed As Vijay Varma’s Crime Drama Scores Massive OTT Win

Matka King Season 2 has officially been announced after the Vijay Varma-led crime drama emerged as one of Prime Video’s biggest streaming successes.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Matka King Season 2
Matka King Season 2 Announced After Massive OTT Success Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Matka King Season 2 announced after strong global response across 37 countries worldwide.

  • Vijay Varma’s crime drama became Prime Video’s biggest scripted hit in two years.

  • The 1960s Mumbai gambling saga will soon continue with another high-stakes season.

Matka King Season 2 is officially happening. After a hugely successful first season on Prime Video, the Vijay Varma-led crime drama has been renewed for another chapter. The streaming platform confirmed the news on social media with a striking new poster featuring Vijay holding playing cards marked with the number two, hinting at the continuation of the high-stakes story.

The announcement arrives after the show delivered impressive numbers globally. According to Prime Video, Matka King became the platform’s most-watched new scripted series in the last two years and entered the Top 10 trending charts in 37 countries during its opening week.

Vijay Varma’s Matka King became a global OTT success

Set in 1960s Mumbai, Matka King followed the journey of an ambitious cotton trader who creates the gambling game ‘Matka’ while trying to build respect and power in a rigid social system. What begins as a small betting operation slowly grows into a larger empire that reshapes the city’s gambling culture.

The series received strong responses from critics and audiences alike, with Vijay Varma’s performance becoming one of the most talked-about aspects of the show.

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BY Aishani Biswas

Matka King Season 2 likely to continue the gambling empire story

The crime drama was created and written by Abhay Koranne, while Nagraj Popatrao Manjule served as creator, writer and director. Apart from Vijay Varma, the ensemble cast included Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover and Siddharth Jadhav in key roles.

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Several celebrities, including Anil Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar, had praised the first season following its release.

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Matka King Trailer: Vijay Varma Builds A Powerful Gambling Empire In 1960s Bombay

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While the makers have not yet revealed the storyline or streaming date for Matka King Season 2, the latest announcement confirms that the series will soon return to Prime Video with a fresh chapter.

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