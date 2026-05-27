Vishal Dadlani Indian Idol 16 Rumours Explode After Singer’s Viral ‘Here I Am’ Video

Vishal Dadlani, Indian Idol 16 rumours spread after viral online reports surfaced.
NEET paper leak controversy resurfaced as users revisited Vishal Dadlani’s political remarks.
Vishal Dadlani viral video dismissed speculation and reignited social media conversations online.
Vishal Dadlani's Indian Idol 16 became a trending topic after viral reports claimed the singer-composer had been removed from the reality show’s judging panel over his criticism linked to the NEET paper leak controversy. The reports quickly spread across social media, prompting speculation among fans and viewers. Dadlani has now responded directly, attempting to shut down what he described as online manipulation.
Vishal Dadlani reacts to Indian Idol 16 removal rumours
The singer addressed the claims through a video shared on Instagram from the Indian Idol 16 set. In the clip, Vishal was first seen pretending to cry before suddenly laughing and declaring, “Here I am, baby!”
The caption accompanying the post carried a stronger message. It was written by Dadlani that people should not trust everything circulating online and that “a whole lot of manipulation” was taking place.
The post quickly attracted attention and sparked mixed reactions among internet users.
Internet reacts to Vishal Dadlani viral video and NEET remarks
Several users supported the singer’s response, while others revisited his earlier criticism surrounding the NEET paper leak controversy. One comment praised his outspoken nature, while another pointed to his criticism of the government and questioned why more public figures were not equally vocal.
The rumours appear to have emerged after Vishal earlier shared a strongly worded video expressing solidarity with students affected by the NEET paper leak issue.
In that statement, concern was expressed by Dadlani over repeated examination controversies and the response from authorities. He had also urged citizens to elect educated representatives and look beyond caste or religious identities while voting.
The singer, one half of the popular duo Vishal–Shekhar, remains associated with hit tracks such as Balam Pichkari, Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Ishq Wala Love. At present, there has been no official indication suggesting his removal from Indian Idol 16.