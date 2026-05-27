Off Campus Prime Video Debut Becomes Streaming Giant’s Third Biggest Series Launch Ever

Off Campus Streaming Records Fuel Amazon’s Young-Adult Strategy
Off Campus Prime Video attracted 36 million viewers within its first 12 streaming days.
Off Campus viewership surpassed major Prime Video titles including Reacher and The Boys.
Amazon reported the romance drama ranked first among women aged 18–34 viewers.
Off Campus Prime Video has delivered a major streaming victory for Amazon, emerging as the platform’s third most-watched debut series of all time. The romantic drama centred around college hockey players has generated significant buzz and strong early numbers, placing it alongside some of Prime Video’s biggest original hits.
According to Amazon, Off Campus reached 36 million viewers within its first 12 days of streaming. While the platform has not publicly clarified how it defines a “viewer”, the reported figures still position the show among its strongest launches to date.
Off Campus Viewership Beats Major Prime Video Titles
The latest Off Campus viewership milestone puts the series behind only The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Fallout among Prime Video debut seasons. That means the show has outperformed heavyweight titles including The Boys, Reacher and The Summer I Turned Pretty when measured across the same 12-day launch period.
The success is particularly notable among younger viewers. Amazon stated that Off Campus has become its number one debut series among women aged 18–34, a demographic that previously drove the popularity of The Summer I Turned Pretty.
Off Campus Streaming Records Fuel Amazon’s Young-Adult Strategy
Starring Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli, Off Campus adapts author Elle Kennedy’s beloved romance stories into a college-set drama blending relationships, friendship and competitive sport.
Created by Louisa Levy, who also serves as co-showrunner alongside Gina Fattore, the series has become a key addition to Amazon MGM Studios’ growing young-adult catalogue.
Peter Friedlander, head of global television at Amazon MGM Studios, said in an official statement that audience enthusiasm around the series had been embraced with excitement. It was further stated that the passionate fan response reflected the trust built through the creators’ interpretation of Kennedy’s story.
With 36 million viewers already recorded, Off Campus has not only become a breakout romance hit but also a strong indicator of where Prime Video’s streaming strategy may be headed next.