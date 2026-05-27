Dhurandhar Production Designer FIR: Sexual Harassment Allegations Spark Serious Probe

According to police records, the complainant, a New Delhi resident, submitted her statement on April 20. After a preliminary inquiry, Chandigarh Police registered an FIR under Sections 74, 79, 123 and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Johray, associated with Dhurandhar and known for designing a large-scale Lyari Town replica in Thailand for the film, has since secured bail while the investigation continues.