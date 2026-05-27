Dhurandhar Production Designer FIR: Sexual Harassment Allegations Spark Serious Probe

Dhurandhar production designer FIR registered under multiple BNS sections after Chandigarh complaint.
Woman alleged sexual harassment, confinement and drink spiking during alleged hotel meeting incident.
Saini S Johray controversy continues as police investigation and legal proceedings remain ongoing.
Dhurandhar production designer FIR has brought fresh controversy to the film industry after Chandigarh Police registered a case against production designer Saini S Johray following allegations of sexual harassment, wrongful confinement and drink spiking. The case was filed after a woman approached the Sector-17 police station with a written complaint detailing a series of alleged incidents.
According to police records, the complainant, a New Delhi resident, submitted her statement on April 20. After a preliminary inquiry, Chandigarh Police registered an FIR under Sections 74, 79, 123 and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Johray, associated with Dhurandhar and known for designing a large-scale Lyari Town replica in Thailand for the film, has since secured bail while the investigation continues.
Chandigarh sexual harassment case linked to Dhurandhar team
The complainant alleged that she joined the Dhurandhar project as an assistant art director in September 2025 after her resume was reportedly forwarded by a college faculty member. According to her complaint, Johray introduced himself as a mentor, which helped establish professional trust.
She further alleged that she was later invited to a room at a Chandigarh hotel under the pretext of a work-related discussion. According to her version, she believed the meeting involved other crew members but discovered upon arrival that no team gathering had been arranged.
Saini S Johray FIR Registered After Allegations Of Misconduct
The woman alleged that alcohol was pressed upon her during the meeting and claimed her condition deteriorated shortly after consuming a drink prepared by Johray. She accused him of preventing her from leaving the room and engaging in inappropriate physical contact.
According to the complaint, allegations of misconduct continued through the evening, including claims of wrongful confinement and harassment. The complainant also alleged that distress persisted after the incident due to subsequent complaints filed against her.
Police stated that the investigation remains ongoing. The allegations presently reflect the complainant’s version of events, while legal proceedings continue and the accused awaits further inquiry outcomes.