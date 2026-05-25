Padma Awards 2026: Hema Malini Receives Padma Vibhushan On Behalf Of Dharmendra

Hema Malini receives Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan with emotion

The family had earlier spoken about the significance of the recognition. In remarks shared with Hindustan Times, it was said by Hema Malini that the honour carried deep emotional meaning for the family following Dharmendra’s passing. It was further conveyed by her that the entire family, including Sunny and Bobby Deol, viewed the recognition as a proud and unforgettable moment.