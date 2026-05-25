Padma Awards 2026: Hema Malini Receives Padma Vibhushan On Behalf Of Dharmendra

Hema Malini accepted Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan amid emotional scenes and family remembrance.
Dharmendra received India’s second-highest civilian honour for decades of cinematic contribution.
Padma Awards ceremony highlighted Dharmendra’s lasting cultural impact across multiple generations.
Hema Malini's Padma Vibhushan moment emerged as one of the most touching scenes at this year’s honours ceremony. Hema Malini attended the Padma Awards in Delhi to receive the posthumous Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her late husband, Dharmendra. Dressed in a soft pink saree and accompanied by daughter Ahana Deol, the veteran actor appeared visibly emotional as she walked onto the stage.
As her name was announced, Hema Malini greeted the gathering with folded hands before accepting the honour from Droupadi Murmu. The emotional weight of the occasion was evident not only on Hema Malini’s face but also on Ahana Deol, who was seen overcome with emotion during the ceremony.
Hema Malini receives Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan with emotion
The family had earlier spoken about the significance of the recognition. In remarks shared with Hindustan Times, it was said by Hema Malini that the honour carried deep emotional meaning for the family following Dharmendra’s passing. It was further conveyed by her that the entire family, including Sunny and Bobby Deol, viewed the recognition as a proud and unforgettable moment.
What Padma Vibhushan means for Dharmendra’s legacy
The Padma Vibhushan is India’s second-highest civilian honour after the Bharat Ratna and is awarded for exceptional service across fields including cinema, art and public life. Dharmendra’s recognition has been widely viewed as an acknowledgement of both his cinematic achievements and his lasting cultural influence across generations.
Known as Bollywood’s “He-Man”, Dharmendra remained a towering figure in Hindi cinema for decades. His death at the age of 89 shocked fans and colleagues alike, triggering tributes from across the entertainment and political worlds.
The ceremony took place on May 25, turning the spotlight once again on the actor’s extraordinary legacy.