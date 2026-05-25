Drake Charts Record Shattered As Iceman, Habibti And Maid Of Honour Rewrite History

Drake's chart record makes him the first artist to hold Billboard’s top three album positions.
Drake Iceman debuted with 463,000 units and secured his 15th No.1 album.
Habibti and Maid of Honour completed Drake’s unprecedented three-album Billboard sweep.
Drake's chart record has entered historic territory as the Canadian rapper became the first artist to claim the top three positions on the albums chart simultaneously. With Iceman, Habibti, and Maid of Honour debuting at Nos. 1, 2, and 3, Drake has reshaped the modern chart conversation and strengthened his grip on global music culture.
The achievement marks a milestone not only for Drake but also for the music industry, where chart dominance of this scale remains rare. His latest releases have delivered massive commercial numbers and renewed discussions around his unmatched streaming and audience reach.
Drake Iceman Leads Historic Billboard Run
Leading the trio is Iceman, which debuted at No. 1 with 463,000 equivalent album units. The success gives Drake his 15th No. 1 album, allowing him to move past Jay-Z’s previous record among solo male and R&B or hip-hop artists.
The milestone also places Drake alongside Taylor Swift for the most No. 1 albums among solo acts, with only The Beatles remaining ahead with 19 chart-toppers. Iceman additionally secured the second-biggest album sales week of 2026, trailing only BTS’ Arirang, which posted 641,000 units earlier this year.
Drake Habibti And Maid of Honour Complete Top Three Sweep
While Iceman dominated the headlines, Drake’s surprise strategy proved equally significant. Habibti entered at No. 2 with 114,000 units, while Maid of Honour followed closely at No. 3 with 110,000 units. The three-project rollout stunned fans and industry observers alike.
The build-up began nearly two years earlier through Drake’s Iceman livestream series, where unreleased tracks and studio previews kept anticipation high. The real surprise arrived shortly before release, when Drake revealed that not one but three albums would arrive together.
The albums were ultimately released on May 15, turning what was expected to be a single-album launch into a chart-defining event.