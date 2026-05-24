White House Shooting: Gunman Killed After Opening Fire At Security Checkpoint

The man who opened fire Saturday on a White House security checkpoint is dead after being shot by officers who returned fire, the U.S. Secret Service said. In the last month, there have been three gunfiring incidents near President Donald Trump.



Shortly after 6 p.m. ET, the attacker was in the area of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue when he "pulled a weapon from his bag" and started shooting, according to a preliminary statement released by the police department on X. The suspect was injured by the officers' return fire and brought to a hospital, where he subsequently passed away, according to the Secret Service.