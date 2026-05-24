White House Shooting: Gunman Killed After Opening Fire At Security Checkpoint

A suspected gunman was killed after opening fire near a White House security checkpoint.
Secret Service officers returned fire and no personnel were injured, officials said.
President Donald Trump was at the White House during the incident but was unharmed.
The man who opened fire Saturday on a White House security checkpoint is dead after being shot by officers who returned fire, the U.S. Secret Service said. In the last month, there have been three gunfiring incidents near President Donald Trump.
Shortly after 6 p.m. ET, the attacker was in the area of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue when he "pulled a weapon from his bag" and started shooting, according to a preliminary statement released by the police department on X. The suspect was injured by the officers' return fire and brought to a hospital, where he subsequently passed away, according to the Secret Service.
According to AP, a law enforcement official who spoke on condition of anonymity claimed that the suspect was identified as 21-year-old Nasire Best.
Best was arrested in July 2025 after attempting to enter a different White House checkpoint without permission, ignoring officials' orders to stop, "claimed he was Jesus Christ," and declaring that he wanted to be arrested, according to District of Columbia court records.
It was the third time in the past month that gunfire had broken out near the president, following incidents at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in April and near the Washington Monument earlier in May.
The Incident
Nearly thirty gunshots were heard near the White House complex at the junction of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, near the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. According to law enforcement sources, two people were reportedly wounded, including a suspected gunman.
The person allegedly opened fire at a security booth outside the White House where US Secret Service officials were stationed, according to media reports. The suspect suffered injuries when Secret Service officers fired back, and a bystander was also reportedly wounded. According to authorities cited by CBS News, no Secret Service members were believed to have been hit.
President Trump was at the White House during the incident, "but was not impacted," the Secret Service spokesperson said.
The White House was put into lockdown, which has been subsequently lifted.