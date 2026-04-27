White House Correspondents Dinner Shooting Suspect Sent Anti-Trump Manifesto Before Attack

Summary of this article
Suspect Cole Tomas Allen was taken into custody alive after shots were fired near the gala venue.
President Trump, Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio were evacuated safely, with no injuries reported.
Investigators are examining a manifesto in which Allen allegedly criticised the Trump administration.
Cole Tomas Allen, the man arrested over the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, allegedly sent an anti-Trump manifesto to a family member minutes before opening fire near the venue on Sunday.
Allen, 31, from California, is described by the Associated Press as a well-educated tutor and amateur video game developer who opposed policies introduced under President Donald Trump’s administration.
According to reports citing a law enforcement official, Allen referred to himself in the manifesto as a “Friendly Federal Assassin” and criticised recent actions by the US government, though he did not mention Trump by name.
The New York Post, which published the alleged manifesto, reported that Allen claimed he intended to target only officials linked to the Trump administration.
In one passage, he allegedly wrote: “I am no longer willing to permit a paedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.”
Later in the document, Allen appeared to express distress over his actions, writing that he felt sick, wanted to cry, and was angry about the administration’s conduct.
He ended the message by urging others not to follow his example, adding: “Can’t really recommend it! Stay in school, kids.”
What happened at the event?
Multiple shots were fired during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night, prompting the evacuation of President Trump and several senior officials. Trump was not injured.
The event was attended by hundreds of journalists, celebrities and political figures. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were also present and were evacuated.
The US Secret Service later confirmed that one suspect was in custody and alive, contradicting earlier reports that the gunman had been killed.
Witnesses said they heard between five and eight shots. The investigation remains ongoing.