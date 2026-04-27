White House Correspondents Dinner Shooting Suspect Sent Anti-Trump Manifesto Before Attack

The man arrested over the shooting near the White House Correspondents’ Dinner allegedly sent an anti-Trump manifesto to a family member shortly before opening fire, prompting the evacuation of President Donald Trump and senior US officials.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
White House Correspondents dinner shooting, Donald Trump security incident
Donald Trump at the White House Press Conference Photo: X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Suspect Cole Tomas Allen was taken into custody alive after shots were fired near the gala venue.

  • President Trump, Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio were evacuated safely, with no injuries reported.

  • Investigators are examining a manifesto in which Allen allegedly criticised the Trump administration.

Cole Tomas Allen, the man arrested over the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, allegedly sent an anti-Trump manifesto to a family member minutes before opening fire near the venue on Sunday.

Allen, 31, from California, is described by the Associated Press as a well-educated tutor and amateur video game developer who opposed policies introduced under President Donald Trump’s administration.

According to reports citing a law enforcement official, Allen referred to himself in the manifesto as a “Friendly Federal Assassin” and criticised recent actions by the US government, though he did not mention Trump by name.

The New York Post, which published the alleged manifesto, reported that Allen claimed he intended to target only officials linked to the Trump administration.

In one passage, he allegedly wrote: “I am no longer willing to permit a paedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.”

Later in the document, Allen appeared to express distress over his actions, writing that he felt sick, wanted to cry, and was angry about the administration’s conduct.

Related Content
Donald Trump - null
US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner
null - null
Trump Releases Images of Suspect After White House Correspondents’ Dinner Security Scare
Donald Trump Escorted Out Of Live Presser After Shooting Outside White House - null
Trump Evacuated After Gunfire Outside White House Correspondents’ Dinner
Destroy Any Iranian Gunboat Harassing Our Ships, Donald Trump Tells US Navy - File Photo; Representative image
Trump Orders Navy To 'Shoot And Kill' Mine Laying Iranian Ships In Strait Of Hormuz
Related Content

He ended the message by urging others not to follow his example, adding: “Can’t really recommend it! Stay in school, kids.”

What happened at the event?

Multiple shots were fired during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night, prompting the evacuation of President Trump and several senior officials. Trump was not injured.

The event was attended by hundreds of journalists, celebrities and political figures. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were also present and were evacuated.

Authorities said the shooting took place outside the ballroom where Trump and guests were seated.

The US Secret Service later confirmed that one suspect was in custody and alive, contradicting earlier reports that the gunman had been killed.

Witnesses said they heard between five and eight shots. The investigation remains ongoing.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Obstructing Field Dismissal Sparks Controversy; Rathour Shares Update On Sooryavanshi's Injury

  2. LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rinku Singh And Sunil Narine Steal The Show As Kolkata Knight Riders Win Super Over Thriller

  3. Raghuvanshi And His Intent: IPL 2026 Witnesses First 'Obstructing The Field' Dismissal - Watch And You Be The Judge

  4. PSL 2026: Fans To Be Allowed To Attend The Pakistan Super League Final on May 3

  5. CSK Vs GT, IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan Stars As Titans Hand Eight-Wicket Drubbing To Super Kings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  2. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  3. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  4. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  5. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. IND Vs DEN Highlights, Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: PV Sindhu’s Win Goes In Vain As India Women Go Down 2–3 To Denmark

  4. IND Vs CAN Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026: India Men Bounce Back To Crush Canada 4-1 In Opener

  5. India Vs Denmark LIVE Streaming, Uber Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Women's Round 1 Matches On TV & Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 26, 2026

  2. Andhra Pradesh: Naidu Orders Immediate Action Amid Fuel Shortage

  3. Raghu Rai: The Photographer Who Belonged to the Frame

  4. Panic Buying Shuts Over 400 Petrol Pumps In Andhra Pradesh

  5. Kejriwal, Tejashwi Join Trinamool’s Final Bengal Push

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  2. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  3. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  4. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  5. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

World News

  1. Israel Orders $200M In Aerial Munitions, Prepares For 'Intense Security Decade'

  2. Mali’s Defence Minister Killed In Coordinated Attacks

  3. RSS Not India’s Ku Klux Klan: Gen Secy Rejects ‘Hindu Supremacist’ Tag

  4. Islamabad, Rawalpindi Ease Security Restrictions After US-Iran Talks Stall

  5. Mexico Says Alleged CIA Agents 'Not Authorized' On Its Soil

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 26–May 2, 2026: Financial Gains And Turning Points For Gemini, Leo And Scorpio

  2. Sartre And Beauvoir: Living Separately, Loving Together

  3. What does Bengal’s Extraordinarily High Voter Turnout Tell?

  4. DC Vs PBKS Match Facts: All You Need To Know Indian Premier League Match 35

  5. Vikramjit Singh Sahney Signals Shift Toward BJP Amid Punjab Political Churn

  6. Nepal Vs UAE Highlights, CWC League 2 2026: Rhinos Register 37-Run Victory Against Emiratis

  7. Odisha Issues SOP To Protect Census Enumerators After Attack Incidents

  8. Why Sita Navami is Powerful for Relationship Healing & Planetary Balance