Unseal Mosques, Scrutinise All Religious Sites Equally: Arunachal Muslim Body

Muslim organisations have urged the government to unseal mosques and, if verification is necessary, conduct document checks for all religious institutions rather than targeting one community.
The demand comes after authorities reportedly sealed multiple mosques in the Itanagar Capital Region over alleged documentation and compliance issues.
Muslim representatives maintain that mosques and madrasas in the state were established in accordance with legal procedures and that allegations of widespread illegal construction remain unproven.
The Muslim community in Arunachal Pradesh has called for the unsealing of mosques shut by authorities and demanded that any verification drive concerning religious structures be carried out uniformly across all faiths.
The demand follows recent action against several mosques in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), where authorities reportedly sealed religious sites over alleged non-compliance with government norms and documentation requirements. The move has triggered a debate over whether enforcement measures are being applied selectively. According to local reports, at least three mosques were sealed in the region in recent days.
Representatives of the Muslim community argued that if the government intends to examine the legality of religious structures, it should extend the exercise to temples, churches, monasteries and other places of worship. They said a uniform process would ensure transparency and prevent allegations of discrimination.
Community leaders also rejected claims that mosques and madrasas in the state are illegal, asserting that religious institutions have been established in accordance with applicable laws and administrative procedures. They warned that unverified allegations could strain the state's long-standing communal harmony and urged authorities to address concerns through due process rather than public accusations.
The controversy is linked to demands by certain indigenous organisations seeking scrutiny of religious structures and concerns over unauthorised constructions. Muslim bodies, however, insist that the issue of illegal immigration should not be conflated with places of worship used by long-settled residents of the state.
The latest developments come amid broader debates in Arunachal Pradesh over religious identity, regulation of religious institutions and the implementation of laws affecting faith communities. As the dispute unfolds, community leaders have appealed for equal treatment before the law and a fact-based assessment of all religious structures, irrespective of denomination.