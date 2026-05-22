Muslim Side Moves Supreme Court Challenging Madhya Pradesh HC Order In Bhojshala Complex Dispute

The Muslim side has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s order in the long-standing Bhojshala complex dispute.
The petition contests the High Court’s recent direction permitting Hindu devotees to offer prayers inside the Bhojshala premises on specific days.
The 11th-century monument, claimed by Hindus as a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati and by Muslims as the Kamal Maula Mosque, continues to be a flashpoint of religious contention.
The Muslim side on Thursday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s order in the contentious Bhojshala complex dispute case in Dhar district.
The petition specifically challenges the High Court’s directive allowing Hindu side to perform puja and other religious rituals inside the Bhojshala premises on Tuesdays and other designated days. The Muslim community has argued that the order disturbs the status quo and violates the protected nature of the monument.
The Bhojshala complex is a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). While the Hindu side claims it as an ancient temple of Goddess Saraswati built by Raja Bhoj, the Muslim side maintains it as the Kamal Maula Mosque and dargah. Prayers for both communities have been restricted for decades as per earlier agreements.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court had recently passed a significant order after hearing petitions from both sides, leading to the current challenge in the apex court. The Supreme Court is expected to hear the matter soon, given the sensitive nature of the dispute.
The development has once again brought the focus on the long-pending Bhojshala issue, which has seen multiple rounds of legal battles and occasional tensions in Madhya Pradesh.