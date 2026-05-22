PM Modi Urges Ministers To Prioritise Reforms For Developed India By 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told his council of ministers to set their goal on 2047 so that by then, with various reform initiatives, people's lives will become more comfortable.



The prime minister stated during the council of ministers meeting that the next generation of reforms should receive the most attention to achieve all-around growth by the time India celebrates its 100th anniversary of independence in 2047.



According to sources, Modi provided a general overview of the reform plans that will help the nation prosper by 2047.