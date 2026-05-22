PM Modi Urges Ministers To Prioritise Reforms For Developed India By 2047

PM Modi asked ministers to focus on reforms aimed at making India developed by 2047.
He stressed improving “ease of living” and ensuring faster delivery of welfare schemes.
Ministers and top officials reviewed governance initiatives and Modi’s recent foreign visits.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told his council of ministers to set their goal on 2047 so that by then, with various reform initiatives, people's lives will become more comfortable.
The prime minister stated during the council of ministers meeting that the next generation of reforms should receive the most attention to achieve all-around growth by the time India celebrates its 100th anniversary of independence in 2047.
According to sources, Modi provided a general overview of the reform plans that will help the nation prosper by 2047.
He repeatedly told the ministers that their aim and objective should always be to bring comfort to people's lives, and there should be "ease of living" for people.
According to the reports, Modi also stated that people's lives shouldn't be interfered with in any way.
The prime minister instructed the ministers to do all within their power to ensure that the government's social programs help as many people as possible.
He stated that instead of dwelling on the past, it is time to look forward.
Modi noted that while the government has been in power since 2014, the focus in 2026 must be on future goals and achievements. He advised ministers to remain focused on governance and delivery, the sources said.
The prime minister stressed that there should be no pendency in government work.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave a presentation on the just-concluded foreign visit of Modi during which the prime minister visited five countries -- the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy.
A total of nine secretaries gave presentations on the initiatives and performance of their respective ministries and departments. A few of them gave presentations on the work done in the last two years of the Modi government's third term.
Additionally, Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan gave a presentation on many people-centric policies and general government reform projects.
Niti Aayog member Rajiv Gauba also gave a presentation.
All cabinet ministers, independent charge ministers, and state ministers were present at the meeting.
The Council of Ministers met for the first time this year.
Before outlining his government's reform priorities for the upcoming ten years, the prime minister said that his government's "Reform Express" had significantly benefited common citizens and brought about systemic change.
The council of ministers meeting follows the BJP's overwhelming victory in the most recent assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam, as well as the formation of an NDA government in Puducherry once more.
The prime minister has been holding meetings of the entire council of ministers from time to time to discuss key policy and governance issues.