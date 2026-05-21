PM Modi Returns Home After 5-Nation Tour

P PTI Published at: 21 May 2026 11:22 am

The prime minister embarked on his tour on May 15, visiting the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy over a course of several days

P PTI Published at: 21 May 2026 11:22 am

PM Modi Arrives in Netherlands on Second Leg of Five-Nation Tour Photo: X/ANI