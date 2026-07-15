Polish Deputy FM Says PM Modi Helped Deter Putin From Using Tactical Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine

Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister, Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski, has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin pays attention to what the Indian leader tells him and that Modi was instrumental in dissuading Moscow from using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine in late 2022.
Addressing a press briefing, Bartoszewski said India enjoys a long-standing relationship with Russia, giving Modi unique influence over Putin.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a very respected and very well-known world statesman, and India has a long-standing relationship with the Russian Federation and, before that, with the Soviet Union as a non-aligned nation. President Putin actually pays attention to what Prime Minister Modi tells him," he told ANI.
He added that Modi remains one of the few global leaders capable of influencing the Russian president and could play a role in bringing an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.
"I mentioned the role Prime Minister Modi played in stopping Putin from using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine at the end of 2022. But it's true, Prime Minister Modi is one of the few people who actually can exert some pressure and influence on President Putin, and that is clearly something India could do to stop this conflict," he said, as per ANI.
Commenting on India's position on the conflict in West Asia, Bartoszewski said New Delhi had adopted the "right position", stressing the importance of diplomacy.
"Because you are a big country, an important country, and you benefit from free access to goods, including oil, and you depend very much on the oil and gas from the Gulf. Poland still maintains contact with Iran... We informed them that our preferred solution is a diplomatic one. So we do the same thing as Prime Minister Modi. We try to talk reason, but to moderate effect, I would say," he said.
Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Last month, Putin described India as a "great country" and defended New Delhi's independent foreign policy, criticising attempts by the United States to pressure India over its ties with Moscow.
Speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin said:
"We are glad that India is developing its relations with all the countries. It's a great country."
Praising India's economic growth, he added:
"It's only natural that it (India) develops its economy in accordance with its interests with those countries that it deems necessary."
Taking a swipe at Washington's approach towards New Delhi, Putin said:
He also credited Modi's leadership for India's economic progress.
"India is one of the leading economies of the world that shows the highest rates of economic growth. This is not something that comes out of the blue. This is a result of the hard work that the government has been doing under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi."
Putin further said that New Delhi and Moscow continue to share a special and privileged strategic partnership.