Trump Holds Putin, Zelenskyy Calls Ahead of NATO Summit

US President Donald Trump held a nearly 90-minute phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on US Independence Day to discuss resolving the Ukraine war.
Trump also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the same day, signalling renewed diplomatic engagement from Washington with both sides.
The high-profile discussions took place just days before the 36th NATO Summit scheduled for 7 to 8 July 2026 in Ankara, Turkey.
US President Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone for almost an hour and a half on Saturday to offer assistance in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Indian Express reported. The discussion took place on the eve of America’s 250th Independence Day.
Trump also held a separate conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the same day. The dual calls indicate a fresh diplomatic push by Washington with both warring nations.
These discussions came just days before Trump is scheduled to attend the 36th NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, on July 7–8, 2026.
The exchange was "business-like and quite constructive", Yuri Ushakov, a Kremlin aide said. Previous mediation efforts by the American President have failed to yield a peace deal. European officials also warned that the Kremlin was using the talks to disrupt current peace initiatives.
The Kremlin's Perspective
Trump "once again confirmed his readiness to work towards a rapid end to the fighting and find solutions to overcome the crisis", Ushakov said. Putin demanded a "political and diplomatic resolution" aligned with Russian interests. The Russian president also blamed Kyiv and European nations for stretching out the conflict pointing to Ukrainian long-range strikes on Russian power grids as evidence of escalation.
During the call, Putin claimed his military was making steady progress, "liberating one locality after another". Moscow officials also declared that Russian troops had captured Kostiantynivka, a strategically important city in the east. Kyiv rejected this assertion as Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian armed forces insisted they maintain control of the city.
Zelenskyy's Diplomatic Push
A phone call from Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also made to Donald Trump with Independence Day congratulations for the American public, a statement from the Ukrainian Presidential Office informed.
The two leaders also reviewed the 1,200-kilometer front line and debated diplomatic strategies. Zelenskyy thanked the US for its assistance, acknowledging everything from "Javelins and Patriots to political support". He added that "real prospect to put an end to this war" exists if Washington shows strong determination.
A face-to-face meeting between the two will follow this conversation with the two leaders planning to hold talks on July 8, 2026, during the NATO Summit in Ankara.
The Ankara Summit
The 36th NATO Summit will take place at the Beştepe Presidential Compound in Ankara, Turkey, on July 7–8, 2026.
A Defence Industry Forum and meetings with Istanbul Cooperation Initiative partners will open the condensed schedule on July 7 with the primary North Atlantic Council leadership session following on July 8.
Under NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, leaders part of the bloc will focus on securing dependable strategies from allies to hit a 5% GDP defence spending goal by 2035. They will also address defence-industrial integration and the future of American commitment under Trump.