'Moscow Will Burn': Ukraine Launches Largest Drone Attack Of The War

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said air defences shot down at least 194 drones bound for the capital overnight, a figure far higher than during previous waves of attacks, which had typically numbered in the double digits. The Russian Defence Ministry said its forces intercepted nearly 1,000 drones in total across a broad swath of the country, including over the Sea of Azov, with around 200 intercepted as they approached Moscow itself. At least 17 people were injured.