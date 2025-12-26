Year-Ender 2025: Ukraine's Third Year Of Living Through Conflict

From Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia to Donetsk, Sumy, Lviv, Kryvyi Rih and Kramatorsk, these photographs from Ukraine in 2025 show the human impact of ongoing conflict. Police and Red Cross workers rescue injured civilians, while soldiers train, rest or launch drones near the frontline. Residents evacuate destroyed homes, mourn children, artists and prisoners, and clear rubble after missile and air strikes. Amid grief, life continues: cadets attend school underground, students do homework in shelters, and people celebrate or reunite despite loss. The images trace Ukraine’s daily endurance, grief, and the quiet determination of those living through another year of war.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
The top photos from Ukraine war in 2025 -
Top photos from Ukraine in 2025 show its grief and grit in another year of war
1/26
The top photos from Ukraine war in 2025 -
An elderly woman leaves her damaged home after a missile attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Jan. 23, 2025. | Photo: AP/Kateryna Klochko, File
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/26
The top photos from Ukraine war in 2025 -
Ukrainian servicemen of the 148th artillery brigade rest in a trench after firing towards Russian positions at the frontline's Velyka Novosilka direction, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Jan. 26, 2025. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka, File
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/26
The top photos from Ukraine war in 2025 -
Ukrainian soldiers of the Da Vinci Wolves Battalion train not far from the frontline on Pokrovsk direction, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Jan. 29, 2025. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka, File
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/26
The top photos from Ukraine war in 2025 -
Andrii Rubliuk, a senior sergeant with a Ukrainian intelligence unit who lost both arms and a leg in combat, holds a rifle during military training near Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 14, 2025. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka, File
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/26
The top photos from Ukraine war in 2025 -
Servicemen carry a portrait of volunteer soldier Volodymyr Rakov, 30, a well known dancer and choreographer, who was killed during the Russia Ukraine war, during the farewell ceremony at St.Michael Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 2, 2025. | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky, File
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/26
The top photos from Ukraine war in 2025 -
Rescue workers clear the rubble of a residential house destroyed by a Russian drone strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, March 21, 2025. | Photo: AP/Kateryna Klochko, File
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/26
The top photos from Ukraine war in 2025 -
Cadets greet each other at the Lanzheron beach in Odesa, Ukraine, March 26, 2025. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka, File
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/26
The top photos from Ukraine war in 2025 -
Mothers cry over the coffins of their children Danylo Nikittskyi, 15, and Alina Kutsenko, 15, killed by a Russian missile, during a funeral ceremony in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, April 7, 2025. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka, File
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/26
The top photos from Ukraine war in 2025 -
A dead body lies on the ground after a Russian missile strike in Sumy, Ukraine, April 13, 2025. | Photo: AP/Volodymyr Hordiienko, File
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/26
The top photos from Ukraine war in 2025 -
Funeral workers carry the coffin of Olena Kohut, an orchestra musician who was killed in a deadly Palm Sunday Russian attack on Sumy on April 13, during a farewell ceremony in Sumy, Ukraine, April 15, 2025. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka, File
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/26
The top photos from Ukraine war in 2025 -
Police officers calm an injured dog while a dead body lies near a multi-story building damaged by a Russian strike on a residential neighborhood in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, April 22, 2025. | Photo: AP/Kateryna Klochko, File
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/26
The top photos from Ukraine war in 2025 -
Police officers help an injured woman leave her house, which was damaged by a Russian airstrike in a residential neighborhood in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 24, 2025. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka, File
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/26
The top photos from Ukraine war in 2025 -
A woman hugs a soldier who came back from Russian captivity while people show photos of missing soldiers during an exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine, in Chernyhiv region, Ukraine, May 25, 2025. | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky, File
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/26
The top photos from Ukraine war in 2025 -
A woman cries during a funeral ceremony for Tamara Martyniuk, 8, Stanislav Martyniuk, 12, and Roman Martyniuk, 17, killed in a Russian strike in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, May 28, 2025. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka, File
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
15/26
The top photos from Ukraine war in 2025 -
Residents react after a Russian missile hit an apartment building during Russia's combined missile and drone air attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 17, 2025. | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky, File
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
16/26
The top photos from Ukraine war in 2025 -
Red Cross volunteers evacuate an injured person from a multi-storey residential house destroyed by a Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 17, 2025. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka, File
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
17/26
The top photos from Ukraine war in 2025 -
Young women dressed in traditional Ukrainian clothing dance in circle during a traditional midsummer celebration in Pyrohiv, Ukraine, outside of Kyiv, June 21, 2025. | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky, File
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
18/26
The top photos from Ukraine war in 2025 -
Mourners say their last goodbyes to 12 Ukrainian soldiers who died in Russian captivity during a funeral ceremony in central Lviv, Ukraine, July 25, 2025. | Photo: AP/Mykola Tys, File
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
19/26
The top photos from Ukraine war in 2025 -
Residents pass by the site of a Russian air strike which destroyed a residential house in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, July 31, 2025. | Photo: AP/Yevhen Titov, File
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
20/26
The top photos from Ukraine war in 2025 -
Local people react after a residential building was destroyed by a Russian air strike in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, July 31, 2025. | Photo: AP/Yevhen Titov, File
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
21/26
The top photos from Ukraine war in 2025 -
Artem aka "Lisnyk", a Ukrainian soldier of the Da Vinci Wolves Battalion who was injured during fighting with Russian forces at the front line smokes a cigarette on Pokrovsk direction, Ukraine, Aug. 10, 2025. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka, File
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
22/26
The top photos from Ukraine war in 2025 -
Cadets listen to their teacher as they sit in a bomb shelter on the first day at school at a cadet lyceum in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept. 1, 2025. | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky, File
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
23/26
The top photos from Ukraine war in 2025 -
Mykhailo Maistruk, 67, walks downstairs during an evacuation from Kostiantynivka, Ukraine, Sept. 2, 2025. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka, File
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
24/26
The top photos from Ukraine war in 2025 -
A Ukrainian serviceman with the Safari Unit of the Liut Brigade launches a reconnaissance drone at the frontline in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sept. 6, 2025. | Photo: AP/Vasilisa Stepanenko, File
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
25/26
The top photos from Ukraine war in 2025 -
Sofia Sisa, 17, does homework in an underground shelter during an air raid alarm in Shostka, Ukraine, Oct. 16, 2025. | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
26/26
The top photos from Ukraine war in 2025 -
A woman in costume attends a Halloween rave in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 25, 2025. | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Delhi Vs Gujarat Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Rishabh Pant Smashes Fifty | DEL 192/5 (40.0)

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Kohli Stumped On 77 As Delhi Lose Momentum, Rohit Sharma Falls For Golden Duck

  3. Mumbai Vs Uttarakhand Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Rohit Out For Golden Duck | MUM 237/6 (39.3)

  4. Baroda Vs Bengal Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: BRD Run Through BEN As 180/8 In 35 Overs

  5. Karnataka Vs Kerala Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Baba Falls After Scoring Fifty | KER 176/5 (34.0)

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. Vinod Kumar Shukla: The Creator of Raghuvar Prasad And The World Of Sonsi

  3. BJP Member Shot Dead In Bihar's Samastipur, SHO Suspended

  4. Maharashtra Cold Wave Update: Temperatures Plunge as Winter Tightens Grip

  5. Rajasthan Considering Reintroduction Of Educational Criteria For Panchayat

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. All Must Join Hands To Maintain Law And Order: BNP’s Tarique Rahman

  2. Pope Leo XIV Decries Plight of Palestinians In Gaza In First Christmas Sermon

  3. Return of Bangladesh’s Crown Prince

  4. US Lawmakers Condemn Mob Killing Of Hindu Man In Bangladesh

  5. Hindu Right Protests Bangladesh Lynching, Clash With Police Near High Commission

Latest Stories

  1. The Myth Factory: Belief, Politics, and the Making of New Ayodhya

  2. Selection in J&K Santosh Trophy Squad Sparks Debate On Representation

  3. Mirwaiz Removes 'Hurriyat Chairman' Designation From Social Media

  4. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Opening Day Box Office: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's Film Earns Over Rs 7 Crore

  5. Trump Launches US Strikes On ISIS Targets In Nigeria On Christmas Day

  6. Himachal Nurturing Ground For MSMEs, Start-Ups

  7. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Kohli Stumped On 77 As Delhi Lose Momentum, Rohit Sharma Falls For Golden Duck

  8. Vrusshabha Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal's Film Fails To Take Off; Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya Has A Solid Start