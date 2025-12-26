Year-Ender 2025: Ukraine's Third Year Of Living Through Conflict
From Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia to Donetsk, Sumy, Lviv, Kryvyi Rih and Kramatorsk, these photographs from Ukraine in 2025 show the human impact of ongoing conflict. Police and Red Cross workers rescue injured civilians, while soldiers train, rest or launch drones near the frontline. Residents evacuate destroyed homes, mourn children, artists and prisoners, and clear rubble after missile and air strikes. Amid grief, life continues: cadets attend school underground, students do homework in shelters, and people celebrate or reunite despite loss. The images trace Ukraine’s daily endurance, grief, and the quiet determination of those living through another year of war.
