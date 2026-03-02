MS Dhoni Leaves CSK Camp In Splits With Funny Wide Signal Moment During Practice - Video

MS Dhoni returns to CSK training ahead of IPL 2026 with a viral net session moment, while reports emerge about a Jharkhand Housing Board notice in Ranchi

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
MS Dhoni Leaves CSK Camp In Splits With Funny Wide Signal Moment During Practice
MS Dhoni Leaves CSK Camp In Splits With Funny Wide Signal Moment During Practice - Video Photo: X/ CSK
  • MS Dhoni returned to CSK training ahead of IPL 2026, batting in the nets alongside captain Ruturaj Gaikwad

  • A playful wide-signal gesture during practice went viral among fans on social media

  • Dhoni also received a notice from the Jharkhand State Housing Board over alleged residential plot misuse in Ranchi

Preparations for IPL 2026 have quietly begun to gather pace, and as always, much of the early buzz surrounds MS Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings camp. With pre-season activity underway at the franchise’s high-performance centre, fans have already started tracking every update coming out of the yellow brigade.

Among those returning to action, Dhoni’s presence instantly lifted the mood around the camp. Even at 44, the former India captain continues to remain the emotional core of Chennai Super Kings, and his return to batting practice alongside skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad signalled that preparations for another IPL campaign are firmly underway.

MS Dhoni’s Relaxed Net Session Delights CSK Fans

A training clip shared by Chennai Super Kings quickly went viral as Dhoni was seen spending time in the nets, striking the ball fluently and looking completely comfortable in the middle. Watched closely by teammates including Sarfaraz Khan, the veteran appeared to be enjoying the session rather than treating it like an intense comeback drill.

One light-hearted moment particularly stood out. After letting a delivery go well outside the off stump, Dhoni jokingly stretched both arms to imitate an umpire signalling a wide ball.

The playful gesture drew laughter from those around and reflected the relaxed atmosphere within the CSK setup. While speculation about his future continues every season, Dhoni’s body language suggested calm confidence as he gradually gears up for IPL 2026.

Jharkhand State Housing Board Issues Notice to Dhoni

Away from cricket, Dhoni has also made headlines following reports involving the Jharkhand State Housing Board. The board has reportedly issued a notice concerning a residential plot allotted to the former India captain in Ranchi.

According to the notice, the land was originally designated strictly for residential purposes but is allegedly being used for commercial activity. Authorities have sought clarification regarding the usage of the property, prompting fresh attention around the matter.

While there has been no detailed public response from Dhoni or his representatives yet, the development has surfaced at a time when the cricketing legend is preparing for another IPL season. For now, the focus inside the CSK camp remains firmly on cricket, with Dhoni once again returning to familiar territory, training, mentoring, and quietly preparing for the challenges ahead.

Published At:
